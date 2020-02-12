ABINGDON, Va. – Bring on the postseason.
The Wise County Central Warriors will be ready to go.
“I think we are ready for the postseason,” said Wise Central’s Jordan Bishop, who scored 13 points in the Warriors’ regular season ending 59-53 Mountain 7 District win at Abingdon on Tuesday night.
Wise Central (17-5, 10-2) have prepared themselves for what lies ahead, having gone to Florida and also performed admirably in the Arby’s Classic in December.
“Playing games in the Arby’s has made us ready for the postseason,” said Bishop, whose Warriors expect to host John Battle in the Mountain 7 District tournament opener on Monday. “I think we should be good.”
While much attention is focused on the senior duo of Isaiah McAmis and Elijah Hayes, who combined for 33 points against the Falcons, the “other guys” stepped up in this one.
“Sometimes the defense will collapse on them and they will pass out to us and we just have to knock down shots,” Bishop said.
The trio of Bishop, Brody Allison – who finished with nine points – and Grayson Bailey scored consecutive baskets to open the third and fourth quarters for the Warriors, who bounced back from a loss to Gate City last Friday.
In a loss at Gate City in January, the Warriors lost their next game to the Falcons. Bishop didn’t want a repeat.
“Me personally I haven’t played good the past couple of games,” Bishop said. “I knew I had to come in and step up, it was our last regular season game. This was big game for us because if we had won this we were second outright. If we have lost it could have come down to points.”
Abingdon (10-10, 5-5) didn’t go down easy, taking a 23-22 lead into the break, although the Warriors did take advantage of a late technical before halftime, and seemed to carry momentum into the second half.
“It gave us the momentum going into the halftime,” Bishop said. “We just took that momentum and carried it on and used it to our advantage.”
Led by Chase Hungate, who had 13 points and Jake Thacker, who tossed in 14, the Falcons went up 37-36 on a 3-pointer by Hungate with 1:08 left in the third before the Warriors went up for good on a pair of free throws by Allison and a drive to the basket by Hayes for a 40-37 lead going into the final period.
River Carter added 10 points for the Falcons.
“They have got a good basketball team and they have got some seasoned players who have some experience,” Abingdon head coach Aaron Williams said. “We have matched up with them well both games to where they have been possession games.”
Five points by Bishop and a basket from Allison helped the Warriors build the lead to 47-41, with the Falcons trimming the margin to three before the second of two Abingdon technicals helped Wise Central pull away at the free throw line, connecting on 17 of 20 for the game.
Hayes led the Warriors with 18 points, while McAmis added 15.
“I thought today’s game was really physical, but I thought our kids responded to how the game was being played. We came back and had our opportunities,” Williams said. “I am disappointed that we lost, but I am not disappointed in our effort and how we approached the game. They are a good team, hats off to them.
“We just keep getting better. I think every game has been like this, it has been possession basketball, which hopefully pays off for us when we get into our region.”
GIRLS
Abingdon 82,
Wise County Central 44
One down, two to go for the Falcons (18-2, 9-1) to claim the Mountain 7 regular season girls championship.
Peyton Carter canned six 3s to finish with 24 points, Emily Breeding and Cassie Farley added 12 points each and Morgan Blevins contributed 11 for Abingdon, which connected on 65 percent of their field goal attempts.
Abingdon must win at Lee and against John Battle later this week to hold off Ridgeview at the top of the district standings.
“We had an excellent start. We have had a few games like that this year where we have came out and played super well in the first quarter,” said Abingdon head coach Jimmy Brown, whose Falcons scored 21 straight in the period to lead 22-4 after the opening eight minutes. “What was great about tonight is I don’t think we had a lull after that. We really kept the pressure on and played well for the rest of the night.”
Wise Central (9-13, 4-8) was led by Hannah Carter, who finished 11 points, including the 1,000th point of her career. Hannah McAmis added nine points and Jill Sturgill tossed in eight points in the loss.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
