BRISTOL, Va. – There are plenty of expectations on the Wise County Central girls basketball team in the season ahead.
Three state championships in a row and five of the last six will put those on any team.
“I think there is,” Wise County Central sophomore guard Jillian Sturgill said. “I think it is a learning process and we will get it.”
Sophomores Jillian and Isabella Sturgill stepped up when the Warriors needed it most, helping the Warriors outscore John Battle 14-2 in the fourth quarter to escape with a 37-32 Mountain 7 District win on Tuesday night.
“That was a heck of a fourth quarter there. Our guards really sparked us getting to the basket in the fourth quarter,” Warriors head coach Robin Dotson said. “Jill Sturgill and Isabella Sturgill, a couple of sophomores grew up in that second half for us.”
John Battle (2-4) led 30-23 going into the final period when the Warriors picked up the pressure, forcing turnovers and leading to easy baskets, taking the lead for good on a 3-pointer with 2:48 to play by Hannah McAmis.
“They played hard, but the mistakes, that bothers me,” said John Battle head coach Jeff Adkins, whose Trojans took a 12-11 lead in the second quarter and didn’t trail until the Warriors went up 31-30 in the fourth. “If you are up 30-23 you are supposed to put somebody away.”
“But there again, you threw the ball to the wrong people at the wrong time. That is growing pains, but I need effort. A couple of times we should have picked up a loose ball on this end and they got it because we didn’t want it.
“Give them credit, they wanted it more than we did, but we battled. We are going to battle. We are going to play hard the whole way, I don’t care we are playing.”
Wise Central (3-1) went into a trapping defense, led by the Sturgills, going on a 6-0 run to take its first lead since it was 11-9 in the second quarter.
“I think we just knew we needed to come out and play. I just think our shots weren’t falling and we just weren’t ready for it,” Jillian Sturgill said. “He told us we needed to trap and I think we executed it really good.”
John Battle’s Hanna McReynolds connected on a putback to take the lead back at 32-31 before the Warriors went ahead for good on a free throw by Callie Mullins and the 3-pointer from McAmis.
Jillian Sturgill added a drive to the basket for the final margin.
“We have just got lot of growing to do, a lot of working to do,” Dotson said. “I was proud that we came back and had a real big fourth quarter.”
Bayleigh Allison led the Warriors with 11 points, most of which came in the first half.
“I thought Bayleigh Allison did a heck of a job,” Dotson said. “She saved us in the first half, came in and rebounded and scored.”
Bethany Smith scored 15 points for John Battle.
“She is my leader. She has been with me four years, started four years,” Adkins said. “We will take it. They may be mad at me right now, but that is all right.
“They will come back to practice tomorrow and we will go hard against tomorrow. That is the only way I know how to play.”
BOYS
Wise Central 60, John Battle 44
Elijah Hayes and Isaiah McAmis combined for 44 of Wise Central’s 60 points, outscoring the Trojans 36-22 in the second half.
Wise Central (3-0) struggled to connect early on, but finally started to hit after the break, led by Hayes, who had 16 second half points, including a pair of breakaway dunks.
“We went in [the locker room] and we talked about it, we are getting the shots, we just ain’t hitting them so we have just got to keep attacking and they are going to start falling soon,” McAmis said. “We just kept doing that. We kept playing our game, we didn’t let them change our pace or anything so we just got into the flow.”
Zach Smith scored 20 points and Reed Samuel added 18 for the Trojans (3-2), who trailed just 24-22 at the break. Wise Central went on a 10-2 run before Smith canned a 3 to pull John Battle to within 37-33. That would be as close as they would get.
“We have got to have more than just those two scoring for us,” John Battle head coach Steve Posey said. “We tried hard and it was a good effort. The second half, I am not sure what happened other than Central played good and they outplayed us in that second half.”
