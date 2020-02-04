NORTON, Va. - Union just kept cutting the lead. Wise County Central just kept extending it.
Isaiah McAmis scored 35 points, including 17 in the opening quarter, and the Bears played catch-up the rest of the way, falling 76-69 to the Warriors in Mountain 7 District action on Tuesday night.
It was the 100th win in program history, with the Warriors (15-5, 8-2) already looking ahead to Friday when Gate City will bring a long district win streak into Norton.
“We don’t have any pressure on us. I hear they have some kind of streak going on. I don’t even know what the game streak is, but we don’t have no pressure on us coming in here on Friday,” Wise Central head coach T.J. McAmis said. “We can enjoy the atmosphere and it is going to be an atmosphere. I am hoping it is sold out.
“We are excited, Gate City has been the bar and we want to try to beat them. It should be fun. We don’t have any pressure on us, we don’t have the 80-game streak or something like that.”
Union (12-7, 5-5) didn’t make it easy on the Warriors, rebounding from its largest deficit of 49-34 with 5:56 to go in the third quarter, eventually whittling the margin down to 72-69 on a Bradley Bunch 3-pointer with 37.9 seconds left on the clock.
“My goodness they kept coming back. They have done that every time we have played them,” said McAmis, who kept his players in the locker room for a ‘pep talk’ after the game. “I am thinking, ‘OK, we might have it now,’ we have got a lot of seniors. In the last three games we have put games away and tonight we would make one or two mistakes and Union would make us pay for it.
“You can’t do that. That is what our long talk was about. Right here at the end of the year this thing is a precious thing. This group of seniors, you don’t have the luxury of coming in the game and not finishing it.”
The Bears, who trailed 28-16 after the opening period thanks to Isaiah McAmis’ hot hand, pulled within 32-30 before the Warriors went on a 9-2 run to take a 41-32 lead at the break.
“We couldn’t get over the hump. That is kind of who we are right now,” said Union head coach Zack Moore, whose Bears start two freshmen, two sophomores and a junior. “We just keep playing, the score doesn’t matter, but we couldn’t get over that one possession hump. We got it to one possession and they would bring it back up and then we would get it back. We couldn’t make enough plays to do it.”
McAmis came out on fire, connecting on two of his four 3s, setting up a 17-point first quarter and had 21 at the break. Elijah Hayes added 10 of his 16 points after halftime, while Jordan Bishop tossed in 10 for the Warriors.
“I thought Isaiah played well. I thought Elijah played well in the second half. We tried to get him the ball a little more in the second half and I guess it showed,” T.J. McAmis said. “Some of our old problems showed back up tonight and we have to go back and fix them. Some of that is because Union played so well.”
Four Union starters reached double figures, led by Sean Cusano, who canned five 3s to finish with 16 points. He now has 14 3s in two games against the Warriors.
“He can shoot it. The first time we played them they started their post on him so obviously they hadn’t watched him play very much,” Moore said. “This time they had somebody different on him, but he got some open looks and kept us going.”
Bradley Bunch also had 16 points, Alex Rasnick connected for 12 and Noah Jordan had 10 for the Bears, who refuse to use their youth as any kind of excuse. Caiden Bartee scored 15 points off the bench.
“We have not used that all year. I have told them It could be now,” said Moore, whose Bears had 10 3s compared to five for the Warriors. “We have grown up a lot this year already and we have just got to continue to play. I want our guys to get to the end of the season where nobody wants to play us and that is kind of what we have been shooting for all year.”
GIRLS
Union 54, Wise County Central 25
Emili Brooks scored 20 points, including the 1,000th point of her career, and Jayda Smith tallied all 15 of her points in the first half as the Bears (14-5, 6-4) swept the season series from the Warriors.
“They have been tough for four years,” Union head coach Kory Bostic said, “They are both 1,000 point scorers and obviously you are going to lean on those types of players, but everybody is contributing. It just feels good to be able to run all eight of those girls out there and have complete confidence in them.”
Union forced more than 20 Wise Central turnovers, taking a 30-18 lead at the break, and limited the Warriors to just seven points in the second half. Brooke Bailey added eight points, including two 3s for the Bears.
“We are playing good basketball right now,” Bostic said. “Our defense has really stepped up the last few weeks. I am really proud of our effort defensively tonight.”
Hannah Carter led the Warriors (9-11, 4-6) with 12 points. No one else had more than five (Emilee Mullins).
“At this stage of the season I expect our effort to be a little better and our ability to take care of the ball to be better,” Wise Central head coach Robin Dotson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.