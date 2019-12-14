BRISTOL, Va. – The Virginia High boys basketball team completed a doubleheader sweep over the John Battle Trojans on Friday night with a 57-37 victory that head coach Wayne Rasnick described as a pivotal moment for the Bearcats.
“Well I tell you what, we have not won against John Battle since 2014. This is a big step in our program. A huge step in the rebuilding process,” Rasnick said. “I’m so proud of these kids. They listened to me ever since that hard loss over in Abingdon [on Tuesday] and they’ve done everything I’ve said. They followed directions and you could see it tonight.”
The Bearcats and Trojans were neck-and-neck through most of the first quarter, but Virginia High was able to end the period with a four-point lead. After a second quarter that saw both teams match each other nearly point-for-point, the Bearcats pulled away in the third quarter by outscoring the Trojans 18-9. Battle was unable to close the gap, as VHS cruised through the final eight minutes to a 20-point victory.
“I think rebounding [was a big key], and of course we’re a fast tempo team, but we can do it both ways,” Rasnick said. “Tonight we just didn’t go fast tempo, we slowed her down and we can get her done on [either end of the court].”
Gavin Austin scored a game-high 26 points for the Bearcats. Tyler Strong was the team’s only other double-digit scorer with 12 points, while Jake Johnston, Isaac Simcox and John Clifton combined to score 13 points in the win.
Battle’s offense was led by Reed Samuel, as he finished with 17 points while making the team’s lone three-point basket of the night.
The Bearcats will wait until Dec. 26 to return to action when they play in a tournament in Wise. Rasnick said that he was excited for the team’s win and wished that they could be back in action sooner to capitalize on the momentum.
“I wish it was tomorrow. I mean when you have a good performance you want to get right back out on the court,” Rasnick said. “I thought it was a good win for us tonight, but we had to get over this hurdle. Like I said, 2014. This is huge.”
GIRLS
Virginia High 49, John Battle 46
The Bearcats capped off their fourth quarter rally on a game-winning layup by Ale Sydnor.
“You know, we were down and it was really, really close,” Sydnor said. “I did what I do best which is attack, so I was hoping to either draw the foul or make [the layup] and make the free throw.”
Virginia High scored first to open the game, but the Bearcats quickly fell behind after the Trojans went on a 15-2 run to close out the first period. Battled maintained its lead until the end of the third quarter when a buzzer-beating jumper put the Bearcats ahead 38-37. A layup by Maggie Deel put the Trojans back in front by two, but the Bearcats would score five unanswered points to seal the road win.
“I definitely think we struggled in the first half, but we definitely came back and played defense. And I think that’s the big thing for us is [our defense],” Sydnor said. “Offense it’s always fine and we get it, but defensively if we’re there then our offense comes, and I think we realized that and came out and played with intensity in the second half.”
Bethany Smith led the Trojans in the loss with 15 points. Anna McKee shot 7-for-17 from the free throw line and finished second on the team with 11 points. Deel was the only other double-digit scorer for Battle with 10 points.
The Bearcats were led by Maria Wilson, who made three of the team’s six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 20 points. Sydnor finished with 16 points.
“Just keep up the intensity,” Sydnor said. “Like in that last half, play like that all the time, and just keep trying to move forward and do our best.”
