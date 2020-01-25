BRISTOL, Tenn. – It has been a good week for Tennessee High.
Blake Fauver helped cap it off.
“Coming off that big comeback Tuesday, that really helped a ton,” said Fauver, the 6-foot-7 senior, whose Vikings rallied to defeat Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday.”That really helped our confidence a lot.”
It looked it too. Fauver scored 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter to help the Vikings rally to a 65-60 Big Seven Conference win over first place Science Hill on Friday night at Viking Hall.
“Our team set me up with the perfect opportunity and I just started getting in the groove,” said Fauver, who was 6-for-7 from the field and also had seven rebounds. “I couldn’t have done it without them honestly. Every single shot I made was off an assist.
“It was just us coming together and I just happened to be the one that was open and knocked down shots.”
Tennessee High (17-7, 5-3) took down the Hilltoppers (22-2, 6-1), who had lost just one game all season, that being in the championship game of the Punahou Invitational in Hawaii in December.
“The bottom line is you have got to execute and you have got to knock down shots and put the ball in the hole,” Science Hill head coach Ken Cutlip said. “Fauver goes 6-for-7 and steps up and they had guys in the fourth quarter stepping up and hitting some shots and knocking them down.
“We just didn’t produce. You have got to make plays. We just didn’t make plays.”
Tennessee High trailed 49-44 going to the fourth period before the Vikings got the ball to Fauver, connecting on all five of his shot attempts in the quarter, including a basket off an assist from 6-7 Nolan Wishon for a 54-53 lead with 4:53 to play.
That was the Vikings’ first lead since it was 20-19 in the second period.
“I just isolated him there to start the fourth quarter. We felt like he could take his guy and he made some big buckets for us,” Witcher said. “We brought Nolan out which brought their biggest post player out and he had a guy on him and he made some shots.
“That is kind of how it goes in basketball. Two really good teams fighting each other and it comes down to who makes shots and who makes plays at the end and we were fortunate enough to do that tonight.”
While Fauver was leading on offense, the Vikings were able to get stops against the Hilltoppers, who were led by Keynan Cutlip with 15 points and Logan Phillips with 14. Jake Matherne had nine boards.
“We got what we call a kill. That is what we are searching for is try to get three stops in a row and hopefully three buckets in a row on the other end, but we were able to get some stops,” Witcher said. “Nolan and Blake are huge on the boards for us and Mchale [Bright] made some really physical plays. We made some big 3s, made some big free throws and Blake made some buckets as well as some of our other guys did in the early stages of the game.”
Cutlip answered a 3-pointer by Bright with a basket of his own to tie the score at 57 with 3:08 to play. Cole McBrayer, who had a trio of 3s of his own, followed with two free throws and Fauver drove to the basket against a pair of defenders and put the ball in the basket for the 62-58 lead.
“We practice that every day when we challenge each other 5-on-5 and we do on 1-on-1 post-ups,” Fauver said. “Going up against Jaden [Keller] and Nolan every day, obviously they are stronger than me so I have gotten used to it and it has helped me a lot.”
Science Hill, which led 31-28 at the break, and by as much as six points in the third period, have played 11 of its last 13 games on the road.
“Tennessee High was a hungry team. People questioned whether they were the best team in the league. With the way they played tonight I would say they are the best team in the league,” Ken Cutlip said. “We have played a lot of good teams on the road and found a way to get through it. Tonight we just didn’t have it, whether that is fatigue, whether that is lack of concentration.
“Time will tell, but tonight we didn’t have it and Tennessee High did. My hats off to them, they played a great ball game and they just went out and made plays to win the game.”
Bright led the Vikings with 16 points, while McBrayer added 15 and Fauver finished with 12. Wishon contributed nine points and 10 rebounds.
“It is just a battle, it always is,” Witcher said. “Coming into the darn thing you know you are going to come up against these kind of games and our kids were very resilient this week. It has been a huge week for us.”
GIRLS
Science Hill 59, Tennessee High 31
Erin Egerbrecht made four 3s to finish 12 points for the first place Hilltoppers (15-7, 7-0), who also received 11 points from Kijanae Marion.
Tennessee High (5-19, 1-7), which trailed 40-14 at halftime and 51-19 after three quarters, was led by Tori Ryan with eight points and seven from Kenzie Nickels.
