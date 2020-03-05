BOYS
Class 1
Grundy (23-3) vs.
Parry McCluer (20-6)
Today, 7 p.m.
At Rockbridge County High School
The Skinny: Grundy is making just the third trip to the state tournament in program history (1946, 1999, 2020). The Golden Wave finished as Class B runner-up to Waynesboro in 1946 and lost to Salem in the 1999 Group AA state quarterfinals. … Parry McCluer last made the state tournament in 2013, defeating Castlewood in the quarterfinals. The Blues have never won a state title in boys hoops, finishing as runner-up in 1959, 1961 and 1994. … Parry McCluer posted wins over Grayson County (48-41), George Wythe (54-41) and Auburn (44-42) to win the Region 1C tournament. “We are a young group that has matured a great deal,” said PM coach Mike Cartolaro. … An Emory & Henry College graduate, Cartolaro has guided three schools to state tournament appearances in a successful head-coaching career: Virginia High, Altavista and Parry McCluer. He won four state championships at Altavista. … Grundy’s only losses have been to Lee High, Richlands and Eastside. … Cade Looney (23 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks per game), Jake McCoy (11 points, seven assists per game) and Corey Keene (13 points, seven rebounds per game) are the leaders for Grundy. Looney has scored more than 1,600 career points and McCoy has dished out upwards of 500 career assists. … Grundy beat J.I. Burton (63-55) and Twin Springs (44-41) in the Region 1D tournament, before suffering a 43-42 loss to Eastside in the finals. “Disappointed to lose the final,” said Grundy coach Brian Looney. “But the kids have already responded with the best practices of the season.” … It will be a long trip to Lexington for the Golden Wave and a quality opponent awaits. “Parry McCluer has size, defend very well and shoot the ball excellent,” Coach Looney said. “We will have a major challenge.”
Up Next: The winner will play either Eastside or Auburn on Tuesday in the state semifinals.
Eastside (18-9) vs. Auburn (20-7)
Today, 8 p.m.
At UVa-Wise’s Prior Center
The Skinny: Eastside is in the state tournament for the fifth straight season. The Spartans finished as state runner-up in 2018 (to Lancaster) and 2019 (to Surry County). … It hasn’t always been easy this season for Eastside, but the Spartans have used a late-season surge to win the Cumberland District regular-season and tournament titles, as well as the Region 1D championship. “We struggled early on and even into late-December, early-January,” said Eastside coach Patrick Damron. “We found our identity sometime in January and are now playing the best, most efficient basketball we have played all season long. One of the smaller teams I’ve had as a coach, this group is cohesive and as determined as any group I’ve had. They will do any and everything it takes to get a win.” … Ethan Powers (23 points, five rebounds, two steals per game), Connor Blevins (10 points, six rebounds per game), Grayson Whited (12 points, two steals per game) and Garrett Whited (eight points, four rebounds, two steals per game) are the senior leaders for the Spartans. Freshman post player Eli McCoy (10 points, seven rebounds per game) is one of the top ninth-graders in far Southwest Virginia. … Point guard Ethan Millirons, shooting guard Reed Underwood, small forward Rusty Marshall, power forward Mike Royal and center Daniel Brotherton form the starting lineup for Auburn. The Eagles won the Mountain Empire District regular-season and tournament titles. “Once we began to get healthy, we really started to come together and play well,” said Auburn coach Terry Millirons. “The guys started to understand their roles and became more comfortable on the court.” … Eastside earned a 63-60 overtime win over Auburn in last year’s state quarterfinals, while Auburn got some revenge with a 59-32 win over the Spartans in January at the Chance Harmon Classic. Eastside had just 11 first-half points in that game and did not have a player score in double digits. “No excuses, they beat us in all facets of the game,” Damron said. “They are a seasoned team that will not beat themselves. Auburn and Eastside know each other very well. We hope to have a much better showing this time around on the biggest stage and have been looking forward to a possible rematch.”
Up Next: Either Grundy or Parry McCluer will play the winner in Tuesday’s state semifinals
Class 2
Wise County Central (20-8) vs.
Radford (22-3)
Today, 5 p.m.
At Roanoke College’s Cregger Center
The Skinny: Wise County Central is in the boys basketball state tournament for the first time in the nine-year history of the school, while Radford is making its 16th state tourney appearance in the last 21 years. … Central’s historic season has included winning the Blue Division at the KSA Classic in Orlando, compiling a 3-2 record in the prestigious Arby’s Classic at Viking Hall in Bristol and finishing as runner-up to Gate City in both the Mountain 7 District and Region 2D tournaments. … Isaiah McAmis (24.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.3 steals per game) and Elijah Hayes (18.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game) are the tone-setters for the Warriors. McAmis, the son of head coach T.J. McAmis, has scored more than 1,700 career points. … Radford is the defending Class 2 state champion and its losses this season have come to Parkland (North Carolina), Floyd County and Fort Chiswell. … Cam Cormany (20.8 ppg), Alex Kanipe (13.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg), Jackson McManus (8.8 ppg) and Jon Woods (5.5 ppg, 6.2 rpg) are the leaders for Radford. Like Central, Radford’s top scorer is the son of the head coach. Rick Cormany is in his 27th season directing the Bobcats. “It’s been a very surprising, rewarding season,” Cormany said. “We lost seven seniors off last year’s team and then we lost two-year starter P.J. Prioleau when he tore his ACL in football. This group has definitely overachieved and has had some new guys really stepping up. I’m very proud of this group.” … Radford beat Appomattox (73-45), Martinsville (52-47) and Glenvar (51-33) to win the Region 2C tournament. “Radford has an outstanding player in Cam Cormany,” T.J. McAmis said. “They also have good support players both on the perimeter and in the post. They utilize their strengths of shooting and inside play as well. Radford is a winning program led by a successful coach with multiple state championships. Both teams play very hard. At this time of the year, we will have to play our best game with our best effort in order to win.” … This will be the first of three games played today at Roanoke College’s Cregger Center. “From what I’ve seen so far, [Wise County Central’s] a team that plays great defense, shares the basketball, plays extremely hard and are a very well-coached group,” Rick Cormany said.
Up Next: The winner plays either Gate City or Glenvar in Tuesday’s state semifinals.
Gate City (22-5) vs.
Glenvar (13-13)
Today, 7 p.m.
At Virginia High’s Bearcat Den
The Skinny: Gate City was expected to be here, while Glenvar is a surprise state tournament entrant. … The Highlanders were 8-12 on Feb. 1 and were seeded ninth in the Region 2C tournament. Glenvar then earned upset wins over Nelson County, top-seeded Dan River and Floyd County, before falling to Radford in Tuesday’s regional title game. “This season turned out really special,” Glenvar coach Todd Mann said. “It takes time to build a program and have players buy into a new system. We made changes that helped turn the corner and made a run to the regional final. Winning is contagious. Our guys were having fun at practices, games, bus rides, it was just fun all around. So, to have these guys be so young – we play several 15-year-olds – and work hard day in and day out; the run we’ve made to the state tournament has made our record easier to swallow.” … Sophomore Steph Barber (14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds per game), senior Avery Alexander (13.0 ppg) and sophomore Tyler Johnson (9.1 ppg) are the leaders for the Highlanders. Alexander has scored more than 1,000 career points and will play golf at Carson-Newman University. Mann in his first season as Glenvar’s coach and won a state title last season at Roanoke Valley Christian School. … Gate City is in the state tournament for the fifth straight season. The Blue Devils won the state championship in 2018. … Senior guard Bradley Dean has scored more than 2,000 career points and leads the way for Gate City. Jon Compton, Andrew Hensley, David George and Luke Reed have expanded their roles this year for the Blue Devils. … Gate City has not lost to a VHSL opponent this season. “Our team has seen several different defensive looks from opponents this season,” said Gate City coach Scott Vermillion, who is in his 17th season at the Scott County school. “Our younger players have grown and are still learning how to contribute against different defensive strategies, which are designed to slow down or stop Dean. We are still working hard and have not seen our best potential ‘us’ yet.”
Up Next: Either Wise County Central or Radford will clash with the winner on Tuesday in the state semifinals.
GIRLS
Class 1
Honaker (21-6) vs.
George Wythe (24-4)
Today, 7 p.m.
At Pulaski County High School
The Skinny: Far Southwest Virginia will have at least one team in the state semifinals since this is a local vs. local matchup. … George Wythe cruised past Narrows (75-19), Grayson County (65-46) and Galax (48-31) to win the Region 1C tournament. Galax, Cannon County (Tennessee), Pikeville (Kentucky) and Travelers Rest (South Carolina) have pinned losses on the Maroons this season. “We started off rough, but have been picking up our play as of late,” said George Wythe coach Doug Campbell. “We are excited to be back in the state tournament and look forward to our challenge on Friday.” … Campbell played in two state tournaments during his days as a star point guard at J.I. Burton. He coached Castlewood’s boys to three state tourney bids before taking over the girls hoops program at George Wythe during the 2013-14 season. George Wythe finished as state runner-up in 2017, beating Honaker in the semifinals. … Drea Betts, Makenzie Ingo, Meleah Kirtner and Paeton Phillippi are the pace-setters for George Wythe. … Honaker lost to eventual champion Parry McCluer in last year’s state semifinals. LeeAnna McNulty (19 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals, two blocks per game) tore her ACL in June and missed some games earlier this season, but is back at full strength. Akilah Boyd (14 ppg), Halle Hilton (12 ppg), Kylie Vance (9 ppg, 8 rpg) and Lara McClanahan (7 ppg, 6 rpg) have also played well. Boyd and McNulty have both scored more than 1,000 career points. “Coach [Misty] Miller does a great job with her program. We have all the respect in the world for her team and program,” Campbell said. “She has one of the best players in the area in McNulty. I’m a huge fan of hers and her work ethic to come back from her injury goes to show her grit and toughness. Boyd and Hilton are very good players as well. They shoot it very good. Misty does a great job of getting her players to buy into their roles to be successful. We have our hands full for sure.”
Up Next: The winner plays either Patrick Henry or Galax on Tuesday in the state semifinals.
Patrick Henry (24-2) vs.
Galax (17-9)
Today, 7 p.m.
At Emory & Henry College’s King Center
The Skinny: Both of these teams lost in the state quarterfinals last season: Patrick Henry fell to Parry McCluer and Galax was beaten by Honaker. … Patrick Henry topped Twin Valley (56-26), Eastside (61-57) and Honaker (48-44) to win the Region 1D tournament. Breanna Yarber (23 points, 11 rebounds per game), Kaycee Deskins (14 points, five assists per game) and Payton Monahan (12 points, six assists per game) are the leaders for the Rebels. Yarber and Deskins have both scored more than 1,000 career points. Yarber has offers from Campbell, Radford, King University and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. “These young ladies play very hard and have a lot of talent,” said PH coach Tommy Thomas. “They have had more injuries this year than any year I have coached. Any time a player has been out with injury, all the other players have stepped up and carried the load and helped the team overcome every obstacle.” … Thomas underwent surgery for brain cancer in July, but returned to the bench by the time the Rebels opened the season in November. … Glenn Burnett is in his first season as Galax’s head coach. He was Patrick County’s head coach from 2007-2013. … Shea Foxx (14 ppg, 9 rpg) and Kyraha Parnell (10 ppg, 7 rpg) are the leaders for the Maroon Tide. Foxx has committed to UVa-Wise. “We have continued to get better as the season progressed,” Burnett said. “We have played a tough schedule and are battle-tested.”
Up Next: The winner plays either George Wythe or Honaker on Tuesday in the state semifinals.
Class 2
Union (21-7) vs.
Martinsville (20-8)
Today, 6 p.m.
At UVa-Wise’s Prior Center
The Skinny: Union finished fourth in the Mountain 7 District tournament, but the Bears rebounded to win the Region 2D tournament. … Union dispatched Marion (56-43), Ridgeview (55-47) and Gate City (49-34) to win the regional girls basketball championship for the first time in school history. … This is the second state tournament trip in the nine-year history of Union’s program. The Bears finished as state runner-up to Ridgeview in 2016. … The senior trio of Jayda Smith (15.0 points, 9.0 rebounds per game), Emili Brooks (12.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg) and Heather Lipps (10.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg) are the leaders for Union. … Brooks is also a volleyball star and set the VHSL’s career record for kills back in the fall. … “This team has worked really hard all season and I think we are playing our best basketball of the season right now,” said Union coach Kory Bostic. … Martinsville will play a state quarterfinal game on the campus of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise for the third straight year. The Bulldogs lost to Wise County Central in the 2018 and 2019 quarterfinals. … The Martinsville starting lineup includes three seniors: Destiny Harris, Savasiah Boyd and Janiyah Benton. Harris made 70 3-pointers during the regular season. Junior NaKieyah Hairston is averaging nearly 13 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs.
Up Next: Either Gate City or Floyd County will play the winner in Tuesday’s state semifinals
Gate City (17-11) vs.
Floyd County (19-6)
Today, 6 p.m.
At Auburn High School
The Skinny: How does Gate City coach Kelly Smith Houseright feel about her opponent in the state quarterfinals? “It’s a good matchup for us,” she said. “We have a lot of similarities, so it should be a great game.” … Sarah Thompson is averaging 16.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.7 steals per game for Gate City and has received interest from a few NCAA Division I programs. …. Gate City has had a tough schedule and has wins over TSSAA Region 1-AAA runner-up Daniel Boone, VHSL Region 3D runner-up Abingdon and VHSL Region 1D runner-up Honaker. “We were projected to finish fourth or fifth in our league [the Mountain 7 District],” Houseright said. “Our goal has been to get better every day and to still be playing in March and here we are.” … Floyd County dispatched Radford (51-42), Gretna (81-67) and Martinsville (56-44) to win the Region 2C tourney. Alexis Kiser and Aimee Whitlow are the leaders for the Buffaloes, who lost to Ridgeview in last year’s state quarterfinals.
Up Next: The winner will play either Union or Martinsville on Tuesday in the state semifinals.
Class 3
Abingdon (23-4) vs.
Spotswood (26-2)
Today, 7 p.m.
At East Rockingham High School
The Skinny: Spotswood is the defending VHSL Class 3 champion and the Trail Blazers have won five state titles (2005, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2019) under the direction of veteran head coach Chris Dodson. … Spotswood hasn’t lost to a VHSL opponent since 2018. … Abingdon is in the state tournament for the second time in three years. Peyton Carter (21.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists per game), Emily Breeding (12.3 ppg), Sarah Walters (9.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg), Morgan Blevins (7.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg) and Cassie Farley (6.8 ppg, 6.8 prg) led the way for the Falcons. … Carter has signed with Tennessee Tech, Breeding will play at Bluefield College, Walters is headed to Emory & Henry and Farley will play volleyball at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. … Lord Botetourt (twice), Ridgeview and Gate City have handed Abingdon losses this season. “This season has been very successful,” said Abingdon coach Jimmy Brown. “To go 20-2 [in the regular season] and win the Mountain 7 District was very rewarding. Now we are trying to focus on the big prize and play in Richmond.” … James Madison University signee Stephanie Ouderkirk (16.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.0 spg, 3.0 bpg) is the headliner for Spotswood. Point guard MacKenzie Freeze has signed with NCAA Division II Shepherd University and is dishing out seven assists per game. Lexi Bennington-Horton and Abby Branner are the other players to watch for the Blazers.
Up Next: The winner will play either Lakeland or Brentsville District in Tuesday’s state semifinals.
