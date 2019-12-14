BIG STONE GAP, Va. - First game jitters led to late game heroics.
Peyton Honeycutt and Alex Rasnick scored four points each during a deciding fourth quarter run to lift Union to a season-opening 56-52 win on Eastside on Friday night.
Union used a 14-6 run to open the final period to pull away from the Spartans, who led 25-18 at halftime and trailed just 42-41 after three quarters.
“To start the game, we talked at halftime. We were nervous in the first half. I thought it showed with some of our better shooters getting open shots and missing the goal by five feet,” Union head coach Zack Moore said. “That is going to happen when you have got guys, who this is their first time playing on the varsity level, first game and all that kind of stuff.”
Rasnick led the Bears (1-0) with 15 points, while Noah Jordan added 14 and Malachi Jenkins contributed key defensive play and 10 points. Bradley Bunch added a key five points off the bench.
Grayson Whited and Conner Blevins had 14 points each for Eastside, which has played in the Class 1 state championship game in each of the two seasons. The Bears were able to limit two-time all-state performer Ethan Powers to just 12 points, with the senior scoring threat finally reaching double figures with 1:36 left in the game.
“I told our guys he is probably the best shooter we will face all year. He is just as good as anybody.” said Moore, who assigned Caiden Bartee and Honeycutt to follow Powers all over the court. “I thought Peyton and Caiden did a really good job of just chasing him, making everything difficult for him.
“Then the other guys, when we were in press and we would go transition, they had to help stay on him until Peyton and Caiden could get to him. Hats off to those guys for doing that.”
The teams traded the lead 10 times and there were six ties, with the Bears outscoring the Spartans 38-27 in the second half to pull away for the win.
“I thought we settled down in the second half and just played,” Moore said. “I was proud of our effort, our effort got us in the game. We got some steals, dove on the floor and got some rebounds and some loose balls, I was really proud of the effort.”
Luke Kirk added seven points for Eastside.
GIRLS
Union 62, Eastside 44
Volleyball standouts Jayda Smith tallied 19 points and Emili Brooks added 12, and the Bears overcame a sloppy turnover-filled opening three quarters to outscore the Spartans 21-1 in the final period to improve to 4-0 on the season.
Kaylee Yates, who had 17 points, helped Eastside control the game early on, leading 35-30 at halftime and 43-41 going into the fourth.
Eastside (3-2) managed just one free throw over the final eight minutes, while the Bears put up 21, led by Heather Lipps and Smith with six points apiece and Isabella Blagg adding five of her six points down the stretch.
Lipps added 10 points for Union. Anna Whited and Carrie Boyd had eight points each for the Spartans, who were outscored 32-9 after the break.
