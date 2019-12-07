WISE, Va. – After winning the 3-point shooting contest earlier in the evening, Heather Lipps helped lead the Union Bears to a 52-41 victory over Patrick Henry in the championship game of the fifth annual Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic girls basketball tournament.
“It was a team win. We’ve been planning for it all week,” Lipps said. “We had a mindset to come down here and win and I think we really took what we learned in practice and came out here and put it on the court.”
Both teams struggled offensively to start the game, as Union ended the first period holding a 7-5 lead over Patrick Henry. Rebels junior Breanna Yarber tied the game at 7-7 on a step-back jump shot midway through the second quarter, but the Bears would go on a 13-7 run to take a 20-14 lead at halftime. The Bears extended their lead to 11 points by the end of the third quarter, and despite Patrick Henry matching them point-for-point in the final quarter, Union was able to hang on to claim the tournament title.
“Patrick Henry has a great team. We knew that they would come in here and it was a big challenge for us. This is a great tournament and a lot of good competition here. I feel like we came up here this week and we grew as a team,” Union coach Kory Bostic said. “We made some mistakes along the way but overall I feel like we really progressed each night, and tonight I feel like we played well defensively, and I just hope that we’ll continue to progress the way we have the last three nights. If we do I think we can have a good season.”
Lipps led the team with 14 points in the victory. Seniors Jayda Smith and Emili Brooks each finished with a double-double, as Smith ended the night with 13 points and 10 rebounds while Brooks scored 11 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Brooks also recorded a game-high four blocks, as she went on to be named the tournament MVP.
The Rebels were led by Yarber as she recorded a double-double with a game-high 14 rebounds and a game-high 17 points. Kaycee Deskins and Payton Monahan recorded four steals each while combining for 17 points.
While the team celebrates their tournament title, Lipps said that they won’t lose focus on the work they still need to do this season.
“Like Coach Bostic always says, we’ve got to climb that mountain. I think this week we’ve taken two steps forward, but we’re not there yet,” Lipps said. “We’re not close to the top, but we’re going to get there.”
Sullivan East 42, Wise Central 38
Sophomore Hayley Grubb led the way for the Sullivan East Patriots in the third-place game as they held on to defeat Wise County Central.
“This was a good tournament for us,” Patriots head coach Allan Aubrey said. “We kind of survived against Lebanon in the first game. Second game we didn’t really play well but we also played a really great team in Union, but we played really well tonight.”
Quick shooting helped the Patriots jump out to an early lead, and a strong defensive effort in the second quarter would give Sullivan East a 30-15 lead at halftime after limiting the Warriors to just four points in the period. The Warriors kept pace with the Patriots shot-for-shot in the third period, and although they outscored Sullivan East in the final period, Central was unable to overcome the early deficit.
“I thought we played very well defensively, and I thought we played well in spurts offensively. I thought we got a little passive offensively in the third quarter especially. We just got a little lackadaisical, we weren’t strong with the ball,” Aubrey said. “In the fourth quarter we didn’t score a bunch but I really liked how we handled the ball and we really played with a lot of poise.”
Central was led on offense by Hannah Carter and Callie Mullins, who each finished with 11 points while combining to pull down 12 rebounds. Charlee Long was the team’s next highest scorer with four points, while Jillian Sturgill led the team with two steals.
Jenna Hare pulled down a game-high nine rebounds with nine points for Sullivan East, while Emma Aubrey scored five points with two assists and three steals.Grubb led the Patriots with a game-high 14 points to go along with eight rebounds and two steals. She said her performance in the game was due in large part to her teammates.
“The team is really good at driving and pitching it, and making sure that they’re open. Whenever I was open they’d pass it to me,” Grubb said. “They’re very unselfish and they’re great teammates.”
As the Patriots move forward from the tournament, Grubb said she felt that the experience would provide a big boost to the team going into the rest of their schedule.
“Our first few games we did really good, and then we kind of got into a little downfall,” Grubb said. “I think this tournament helped us kind of try to get back on track. We’re getting there.”
