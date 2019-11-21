BRISTOL, Tenn. -- As quickly as Tennessee High recovered, so did Sullivan South.
A team of veterans, South relied on its experience and posted a 74-63 boys basketball win Thursday in a Hall Of Champions season-opener at Viking Hall.
The Rebels, who saw a 37-24 halftime lead get wiped out in half a quarter, hit THS with a 17-0 spurt to ultimately gain control of the Vikings.
“We started making some shots and we were able to do exactly what we talked about doing at halftime,” said 15-year THS coach Roby Witcher. “We got it back to 41-41 and then missed a free throw for the lead, but then they hit us right back with a 14-0 [actually 17-0] spurt.
“We had a hard time staying in front of No.4 [Ben Diamond]. He got past defenders all night and had, what, 30? He’s a really good player.
“And that No.10 [Gannon Chase], when he wasn’t hitting from outside he was driving to the hole or cleaning up on the offensive glass.”
Chase scored 19 points to back Diamond’s 30, while fellow senior Cole Layne kicked in 16 for the Rebels (1-0, 0-0).
“We expect our three senior veterans - Ben Diamond and Cole Layne and Gannon Chase - to lead us, just like they did tonight,” South coach Michael McMeans said. “And [another senior] Cam Necessary ... I thought did a heck of a job tonight.
“We took their run and regained control,” McMeans said. “Tennessee High is picked up high in their conference and they are big, long and athletic. So to come up here and open our season with a win is a very good start for us.”
Cole McBrayer hit four of THS’ eight 3-point shots and led the Vikings with 13 points. Teammates Nolan Wishon and Brayden Henard added 12 and 11, respectively.
The Vikings play at home Saturday at 10:30 a.m. against South Greene in another Hall Of Champions game.
Sullivan South 57, Tennessee High 37
The girls game slipped away from Tennessee High very quickly and the Rebels rolled to a 57-37 non-conference win in the opener for both teams.
South (1-0, 0-0) ran out to leads of 14-4 after one quarter and 26-13 at halftime, before taking a 47-27 advantage into the final eight minutes.
South’s Alex Harris all scorers with 14 points. McKenzie Littleton hit four 3-point shots and added a dozen points for the Rebels.
Tennessee High (0-1, 0-0) was led by the eight-point game of Tori Ryan.
Faith Stigall and Annie Hayes each hit two 3-point jumpers for the Vikings.
