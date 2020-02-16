Postseason glory will be achieved by many high school basketball teams in far Southwest Virginia this week. District tournament trophies will be awarded, student cheering sections will be spirited and glowing headlines in area newspapers will be written.
Often overlooked are those squads on the other side, teams playing out the string in what has been a rough winter of hardwood hardships.
The boys hoops teams at Council (0-22), Thomas Walker (0-22) and Rural Retreat (0-21) enter the postseason still searching for their first victory of the 2019-20 season, while the girls at Castlewood (0-21) are also winless.
Since November they’ve showed up for practice after practice and game after game, battling the odds and fighting through adversity as they seek a triumph to end the skid.
“Going in we knew we were a year away from being competitive night in and night out,” said Council coach Jeremy Ratliff. “It’s not always easy to be positive, but we have a good group of kids who don’t let things get to them. They work hard and give us all they have no matter what. … As rough as it’s been, they don’t quit. We are a young team and only have one senior, so hopefully over the next couple of years there will be a lot of improvement.”
Rural Retreat’s young squad has also endured some growing pains.
“We’ve focused on trying to just get better every day,” said Indians coach Bryan Sexton. “I feel like we are a much better team than we were on day one. … We have no seniors, so we have this entire group of guys back next year. That’s our big-picture goal right now is to trust the process moving forward.”
Castlewood’s girls last achieved victory during the 2016-17 season and will tangle with Twin Springs today in a first-round Cumberland District tournament game at the Prior Center on the campus of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
What keeps them inspired?
“These girls we have are strong-minded,” said Castlewood coach Derek Allen. “They stay positive, because they are keeping the girls basketball program at Castlewood alive. They have seen their progression throughout the season and I believe that is why they play their hearts out each game. … I want to see the girls play hard [Monday] just like every other game and enjoy the moment.”
Thomas Walker’s boys will tangle with Twin Springs today in a first-round game in the Cumberland District tourney. Caleb Yeary of the Pioneers is one of the top scorers in the Southwest Virginia.
“Basketball is a tournament game,” said TW boss Jerry Myers, a veteran of the coaching profession. “We’ve just tried to get better each game. The silver lining is the fact that we have stayed positive and didn’t quit. We also have the entire team returning next year and our JV team has done well. I expect us to go out and compete in the tournament and for the most part we have competed all year.”
Competing is what Ratliff wants to see from his Cobras as they play against Honaker today in a first-round Black Diamond District tournament clash.
“Effort,” Ratliff said. “It’s all we’ve asked for all year and Monday night is no exception. We’ve been playing with six players this season, but for the tournament I’ve pulled up four from the JV, so we should be able to rest guys and play a little more aggressively on the defensive end. We still believe in ourselves and feel if we stick to the gameplan that we will have a chance to win Monday night.”
Those four winless teams will take the floor today as ultimate underdogs, hoping to pull off the upset or at least look for something to build on for the future as they seek better days ahead.
“We are looking to finally put together four quarters,” said Sexton, whose team plays at Patrick Henry tonight in a first-round Hogoheegee District tourney clash. “We’ve played great for quarters and halves at a time this season. Hopefully, we can put it all together and see how good we can be for an entire game.”
