BRISTOL, Tenn. – A 20-point outburst in the first quarter set the tone on Friday night at Viking Hall, as the Tennessee High Vikings downed Virginia High in an 89-58 boys basketball blowout victory.
“Tonight was a good game. We were really good, I mean we played it perfect,” Vikings Cole McBrayer said. “We knew that they had some good players, like Gavin [Austin] and we really shut him down and were able to get a big win tonight.”
After being outscored 20-8 in the first period, the Bearcats matched the Vikings nearly point-for-point in the second quarter but were unable to close the gap on the first period deficit. With a 38-24 lead coming out of halftime, THS put the nail in the coffin for Virginia High by scoring 32 points in the third period. The Bearcats would close out the game by outscoring the Vikings 20-18 in the final period, but Tennessee High was able to still come away with the 31-point home victory.
“I was really pleased with the effort that our kids brought to the floor. Virginia High is a good basketball squad. Gavin Austin is one of the better players around and [Tyler Strong] played really well tonight as well,” THS coach Roby Witcher said. “I thought our kids did a good job inside, rebounding, shot the basketball, good senior leadership and all around good game where everybody could get in.”
The Vikings had three players tie for the team lead with 14 points, as McBrayer, Blake Fauver and Nolan Wishon combined to make 17 field goals and shoot 6-for-8 from the free throw line. McHale Bright was the team’s only other double-digit scorer with 10 points.
The bright spot of the game for Virginia High came late in the third period, when play was momentarily halted to recognize senior Gavin Austin after he scored his 1,000th career point. Austin ended the night with a game-high 24 points on 10 baskets and a 4-for-4 shooting performance from the free throw line. Tyler Strong finished second on the team with 20 points, while Isaac Simcox made three baskets and shot 3-for-4 from the free throw line to finish third on the team with nine points.
Virginia High will stay on the road for its next game when the Bearcats take on Lebanon Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the Vikings will also take to the road when they travel to Cherokee on Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. matchup. With the impending road trip for the Vikings, McBrayer said he felt good about his team’s chances, and that he felt they are primed for a big boost in momentum.
“We’re just looking forward to the next game, just taking it one game at a time,” McBrayer said. “I think we can make a big run here and get a good win streak going, so I’m excited.”
GIRLS
Virginia High 57,
Tennessee High 53
In the early game of the night, the Virginia High Bearcats overcame a slow start to defeat the Vikings in a nailbiter.
The first period saw both teams remain scoreless through the first three minutes of the game before a 3-pointer by Annie Hayes would kickstart an 8-0 run by the Vikings. Bre Owens put the first points on the board for the Bearcats with a 3-pointer from the corner, and Virginia High would go on to outscore the Vikings 24-13 through the remainder of the half and carry a three-point lead into the break.
“We played well at spurts. Sometimes we played really bad, and sometimes we looked really good,” VHS head coach Kevin Timmons said. “We had big energy and we had big minutes from Chloe Leonard and Adie Ratcliffe. They gave us some big minutes off the bench and gave us some big energy. They changed the momentum of the game in that quarter.”
Virginia High led throughout the third period, but Tennessee High’s first bucket of the fourth quarter would tie the game at 41. The Bearcats would quickly regain the lead, and despite a 3-point basket by Tennessee High in the final moments of the game, Virginia High hung on to earn the four-point road victory.
Riley Fritts scored a team-high 14 points for the Vikings while accounting for one of the team’s three 3-pointers in the loss. Kenzie Nickels was the only other double-digit scorer for Tennessee High as she finised with 13 points.
Maria Wilson led the way for Virginia High in the win, tying for the game-high with 17 points. Ale Sydnor shot 8-for-11 from the foul line and finished with 17 points.
