BRISTOL, Va. – Virginia High girls basketball coach Kevin Timmons expects a lot from senior Ale Sydnor and he told her as much at halftime of Wednesday night’s non-district clash with John Battle.
“We challenged her,” Timmons said. “We said, ‘If you’re gonna be a senior leader, be a senior leader.’ We didn’t have to say anything after that, she got the group together and got them going.”
Sydnor scored 12 of her game-high 19 points during a dominant third quarter as VHS got the best of Battle, 43-31, at the Bearcat Den.
After Battle’s Anna McKee opened the second half with two free throws to pull the Trojans within 17-16, Sydnor took over. She drove through the lane at will for layups, buried a 3-pointer and knocked down a free throw as part of her third-quarter surge and showed why she has signed with NCAA Division II Concord University.
Her final stat line also included five rebounds, four steals and three assists.
The Trojans are probably tired of seeing Sydnor considering she had 16 points and provided the game-winning basket in a 49-46 victory over Battle last month as well.
“She just drove down the lane and we couldn’t stop her,” said Battle coach Jeff Adkins. “That’s what we preached and preached, but we still couldn’t stop it. I’d keep doing it till somebody learned to stop it too.”
The victory over its Bristol rivals helped VHS (6-5) ease some of the sting of Tuesday’s 49-48 Southwest District setback at Lebanon.
“This win was very important,” Sydnor said. “We knew we had to come out here and make a statement.”
Her coach certainly made a statement with his halftime talk.
“He yelled at me a little bit,” Sydnor said. “It ticked me off, but honestly, that’s how we’ve been – we come out and for some reason can’t get going early, but we always play well in the second half. But at the end of the day, we got the job done.”
As the only returning starter from last year’s SWD title team, Sydnor is indeed a leader.
“It has been very different,” Sydnor said. “A lot of us have had to learn to play with each other.”
Battle was plagued by 22 turnovers and did not have a scorer reach double figures. McKee’s nine points were tops for the Trojans.
Battle was outscored 23-8 in that fateful third quarter.
“They put the dagger in,” Adkins said. “They came out with energy and we looked like we’d never seen a basketball before. They’ve got to grow up and I’m tired of telling them that. We’ve preached that since day one.”
BOYS
Virginia High 64, John Battle 55
A 10-0 run in the final moments allowed Virginia High to put away John Battle and top the Trojans for the second time this season.
VHS led by a dozen points early in the third quarter, but Battle rallied to take a 47-46 lead with 40.7 seconds remaining on a free throw by Cayden Morefield. That lead lasted all of 12 ticks on the clock as VHS quickly regained the advantage on two free throws from Isaac Simcox.
When Battle pulled within 54-53 with 4:57 left, the Bearcats ripped off their game-clinching run.
“We don’t do ourselves any favors sometimes,” Virginia High coach Wayne Rasnick said. “We should have put this one away [earlier] I felt like, but we’re finding ways to battle back. I’m really proud of the kids and the work they are putting in.”
Gavin Austin (22 points, five assists, two steals) and Tyler Strong (17 points, four rebounds) were the catalysts for VHS.
Battle was led by Emmett Foster’s 16-point, 10-rebound performance, while Reed Samuel (14 points) and Zach Smith (12 points) also scored in double digits.
