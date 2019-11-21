BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – What goes with turkey, dressing and all the shopping that revolves around Thanksgiving week.
Football, for some. For others, basketball is on the menu.
There will plenty of hoops next week when the 5th Annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic tips off with 33 boys and girls basketball games being played over a span of six days.
Thirty of the games will be played at Sullivan East High School. The other three will be held at nearby Bluff City Middle School. There will be no games played on Thanksgiving day.
“It is going to be a fun week of basketball and we are excited about hosting and having all these teams coming into our gym and to enjoy a great week of basketball,” Sullivan East athletic director and boys basketball coach John Dyer said.
Five years ago, Sullivan East girls basketball coach Allan Aubrey had the idea to start up what was then known as the Triten Insurance Classic. That first edition included six girls teams, with Daniel Boone finishing as the inaugural champion.
“It has always been the week of Thanksgiving. There weren’t any girls’ tournaments other than that Greene County tournament on Thanksgiving,” Aubrey said. “Now I think Hardee’s [Classic) is doing a girls bracket now, but before that you would have to travel a ways.
“We always found it very useful to play over Thanksgiving, get a few games under your belt before you start the conference schedule. I thought it was important for us to play.”
The boys joined the girls the following season, and the tournament has only continued to grow.
“I think it is one of the best tournaments in the area,” Aubrey said. “On the girls side of the field, we have had Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill, [Daniel) Boone, who went to the state tournament, in it.
“This year with Morristown West is coming, I feel like it is a growing field that will be one of the premier Thanksgiving tournaments in the area. Certainly the boys’ side is loaded as well so we are excited about that.”
Nine boys and eight girls teams will take part in the first tournament sponsored by Food City, having replaced Triten Insurance in that role this season.
“We are all guaranteed four games as a round-robin type of deal with the best record being crowned the champion. Everybody is guaranteed four games,” said Dyer, who added a couple of girls teams will play three times. “I think everybody likes to know they are going to get to play four games here in a week early in the season.
“Everybody is playing different teams, teams you don’t play during the regular season. You are not playing conference teams so I think it is a great set-up.”
Sullivan East will be joined on the boys’ side by Hampton, KACHEA, Providence Academy, Science Hill, Sullivan Central, South Greene, Unaka and Unicoi County.
Among the girls teams joining Sullivan East are Greeneville, Hampton, Morristown West, Sullivan Central, State Line Rush, Unaka and Unicoi County.
“It is quite a field. It is going to be a great week of basketball,” Dyer said. “We have had six boys and six girls the last few years, now we have expanded so we are excited about that.”
The field has included more than just local teams. Bearden High School from Knoxville won the boys event in 2017, and captured the Arby’s Classic and the TSSAA Class AAA state title two years later.
Sullivan East won the boys titles in 2016 and 2018. Daniel Boone won the first two girls’ crowns, with Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett winning one apiece.
“It has been a good field,” Dyer said. “Now with the addition of Science Hill and South Greene this year, the boys’ side is just tremendous
Ditto for the girls.
“It has been every year. We have had Morristown East, D-B, Science Hill. I think D-B is probably going to come back next year,” Aubrey said. “Knox Catholic has contacted us about next year. Morristown West is a traditional power, Greeneville is a traditional power.
“We have been really blessed that a lot of teams want to come.”
Those numbers are expected to grow in the years ahead with more use of Bluff City Middle School.
“We have had great teams, great players, and it is only growing,” Aubrey said. “We will have the new middle school next year so we may even expand it to 10 teams on each side. We would really like to make it into a premier tournament in this area.
“We have got the teams to make it a premier tournament.”
In addition to being a fundraiser for the Sullivan East basketball program, the holiday basketball extravaganza is meant to help area teams gain valuable game experience heading into conference play, which begins the following week.
“Hopefully these four games will help us all. Hopefully everybody gets what they need and we can all compete for a championship,” Dyer said. “I think it is going to be great competition. We have a good field, boys and girls.”
Dyer urges area basketball fans to attend. Admission is $5 apiece.
“We want to get better. We encourage the whole area to come out,” Dyer said. “We encourage the Patriot Nation to come out and watch lots of good basketball, lots of different styles of basketball. That is what makes it fun.”
