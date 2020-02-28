John Dyer knew he wanted to be a basketball coach when he was a seventh grader in basketball-mad Lexington, Kentucky, where he played for Tates Creek High School against the likes of future NBA players Dirk Minniefield, Melvin Turpin and Vince Taylor.
As for knowing when he wanted to not coach, well, that’s been more grueling than the hard-fought games that have emotionally drained him for decades.
“I don’t know if burned out is a good word for me, but I’m tired,” Dyer said. “But I’m still motivated every day to get up and to help kids be better.”
Dyer, who spent four seasons at Johnson County beginning in 1984 and has been at East ever since while winning more than 560 games, has no regrets about announcing his retirement at season’s end back in December.
The Patriots (17-15) open Region 1-AA play at Grainger (15-16) tonight in what could be his last game. Should the Patriots win the region, he’d get one more game in the Dyer Dome gym that’s beared his name since 2015.
Barring that achievement, his final game in the Dyer Dome will have been an 83-82 triumph against Unicoi County in the district consolation game Tuesday. Fittingly for a coach who was quick to build his offense around 3-point shooting when the arc was added, Dyer’s Patriots won on a last-second 3-pointer by Ethan Bradford, his school-record ninth of the game.
Such victories, particularly with this year’s young team (sophomore Dylan Bartley has already scored in excess of 1,000 points), could’ve swayed Dyer to postpone his retirement another season, as might’ve been the case with two one-and-done postseasons after reaching the state tournament for the first time in 2017.
“I announced when I did because I did not want to make an emotional decision,” Dyer said. “It’s tough. I love these kids. I love East High School. I knew once I got to this part of the season I would be attached to these guys and I wouldn’t want to retire. I know the time is right.”
Phil Worrell coached Dyer his first three seasons at Milligan College.
“He definitely was an overachiever,” Worrell said. “If I had a team full of John Dyers every year I would’ve probably never quit coaching. He made you love to go to practice.
“I just know this: if there was a loose ball on the floor he was gonna be down there getting it; if there was a sprint to be run he was gonna be leading the pack in practice.”
Worrell and Dyer attended church together for years at Avoca Christian. Worrell was at the consolation game for Bradford’s heroics.
“I was so thrilled and happy that [Dyer] won that game,” Worrell said, “and that the last-second shot that was in the air went in. I told Cindy [Dyer’s wife], ‘The kid had the ball but God made the shot.’”
If the basketball gods were ever to intervene in an outcome, Dyer would be a worthy choice. Former players and opposing coaches note Dyer’s thoughtfulness, particularly during tough times.
Unicoi County director of schools John English coached many memorable seasons against Dyer before his promotion. The teams played 13 times in three seasons (2009-12), including a regional final, two district finals and a Hardee’s Classic final. East went 7-6 during that stretch.
English had picked Dyer’s brain periodically when East was still in Class AAA.
“That was before we knew we would be in the same conference at some point,” English said. “We just developed a friendship over the years that even since I’ve been out, this is my fifth year out and we’ve maintained that with phone calls, text messages, lunches through one of the toughest periods of my life. I stepped away from coaching in 2012 because my father and sister had both passed away within a couple-months period, and we probably talked as much that year as we did any other year. The night my sister passed away Coach Dyer was calling.”
Dyer knows hard times, of course. He said his wife Cindy had four miscarriages but never lost faith, even if his wavered long before his daughter Rachel’s ultimate arrival.
“Basically, the doctor said, ‘I don’t think this is ever gonna work,’” Dyer said. “And her faith was, ‘We’re gonna have a baby.’ … Coach Worrell was part of – Coach Worrell’s wife is an amazing person, and they just prayed, just unbelievable faith, and our daughter came. We’d been married 16 years and she’s a miracle.”
Johnson University coach Brandon Perry played for Dyer at East. He was 16 when his parents divorced, a family splitting when Dyer’s was struggling to take root.
“Coach Dyer – he bleeds for his guys,” Perry said. “He always has. … It was Coach Dyer who took me through that. I would literally just show up at his house as a 20-, 21-year-old out of high school. I had nothing to do and I would just show up. I wouldn’t call or do anything, just knock on the door. And he always opened it. We never had much to talk about, but he let me sit in his house and experience what it was like to be in a normal family.”
Cole Green was an excellent football and basketball player at East. He butted heads with Dyer frequently, but when Green tore his ACL in the summer before his senior season, Dyer might’ve been the first to call.
“We did butt heads, but it was mostly me,” Green said. “I don’t know what it was, but my sophomore and junior year I was kind of hotheaded. The littlest things, like if I had a bad practice I’d speak out and kind of ruin the vibe or ruin the flow of practice. …
“When I tore my ACL was when I think our relationship started turning, because he was one of the first people to call me afterward. I don’t even know how he knew, to be honest. But he was one of the very first people to talk to me when I got back. … He’s the reason I’m gonna go into coaching, because of the relationship we had. The way he changed my life, I want to be able to do that for other kids.”
English wanted the family atmosphere at Unicoi that Dyer had at East. Dyer’s ex-players express affection similar to how a number of former players have talked about the late Dean Smith, and how he continued to stay connected after their careers at North Carolina.
“You can really see and hear in John’s voice – he wears it – and wants nothing more than to see his kids go on and be successful,” English said. “Of course, he wants them to be successful on the court, but in a unique way. Because I think sometimes coaches are just focused on that, and when kids graduate they’re done. You can tell at Sullivan East it’s not that way.”
Perry has Johnson University rolling thanks primarily to Coby Jones (Hampton) and point guard Gavin Grubb, who propelled Dyer to his first state tournament in 2017.
“My team has had some success at our level,” Perry said. “And I think Coach Dyer has watched every national tournament game I’ve been in, and most of those in person.”
Perry played for Dyer for what was arguably his most impressive victory, a double-overtime win against Science Hill during the 1997-98 season.
“Jackson Simerly had a triple-double – 20 points, 14 assists 10 rebounds,” Dyer said. “And Brandon Collins, the uncle of Dylan Bartley, put the game into the second overtime. He had 20 points. And Kevin Mason had a great game. Lethal Weapon 3 was what we called those guys. …
“I’ll never forget walking over and shaking hands with George Pitts, and this meant so much to me: George gave me a hug and he said, ‘I’m so happy for you.’ That was one of those moments that you just never forget. Winning at Science Hill was incredible and then just what he said to me, because he’d always been great to me and always treated me fabulously, but then just to say that, I knew he knew how hard we worked and how hard it was at times.”
Bradford is optimistic about another game for Dyer in the Dyer Dome.
“Coach Dyer has been an amazing coach, person and second dad to the team,” Bradford said. “Our team is honored to have a man who cares so much about all of us. Getting that win in the Dyer Dome off of a last shot is something you only dream about. … We wanna win the region and get another amazing win in the Dyer Dome one last time for coach and Patriot Nation.”
Reaching the state tournament in 2017 was the mountaintop for Dyer, who counts a four-OT win over Hampton when he as at Johnson County and a regional championship victory against Grainger in 2017 among his most treasured victories.
The Patriots state tournament was short and sweet thanks to drawing Maplewood and Mr. Basketball Bo Hodges. The ETSU standout helped defeat East, 71-55, but they rebounded quickly.
“We were at the hotel [afterward] and we all were just sitting in the pool having fun, just kind of goofing around,” Green said. “Our season was over, but we were still enjoying it. And I just saw Coach Dyer kind of look over at us and he was just smiling and happy, and even though we had lost and even though our season was done, just seeing him looking at us and, I guess, feeling happy was – it made me feel really good to know that we had got him there and he was sitting there with his family in Murfreesboro. I think that’s one of the best memories I have of him, because he was sitting there with his family.”
