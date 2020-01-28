BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – The Sullivan East girls basketball team put on a clinic and made Sullivan South’s offense look sick in an impressive Three Rivers Conference victory Tuesday at the Dyer Dome.
Hayley Grubb scored 16 points and the Patriots held South to three field goals in the final 19:20 en route to a 58-23 victory.
In the nightcap, South’s boys (21-3) improved to 9-0 in the league and clinched no worse than a No. 2 seed for the District 1-AA tournament, which will also be at Sullivan East.
The East girls (6-2, 16-9) looked like a team primed for a potentially gratifying postseason. The Rebels (2-7, 8-15) were coming off a home win against Unicoi County. But Emma Aubrey helped stymie shooting guard Alex Harris and South was held to six points in the second half.
“Back in the old days when we were good we used to really, really D-up people,” East coach Allan Aubrey said. “And that’s what we did tonight and that’s what we’ve really been striving for – to really come out and put the clamps down on somebody. I feel like we did that tonight.
“The first game [Harris] kept them in the game early, and we switched Emma on her and she did a really good job in the second half. So we decided we wanted to come out and do a similar type thing. I thought Emma was on all of her shots. There was one time Emma got confused with what defense we were in and let her run down and get an open shot and she got fouled. Other than that, I didn’t think she got very many clean looks at all.”
Aubrey also commended the help defense that allowed Aubrey to deny.
“It was really a group effort,” he said.
Jenna Hare scored 11 points for East, nine of which came from 3-point range. Aubrey (nine points) also made three treys. Grubb, Morgan Bringman and Mabel Olson each hit a trey, too.
The crisp offense was perhaps most aesthetically pleasing when point guard Riley Nelson took a pass from Grubb and returned the ball with a touch pass that Grubb cashed in for a transition basket.
“When they get out in the full court like that,” Aubrey said, “especially when we’re running Jenna and Emma to the 3-point lines – we have a lot of weapons in our fast break when we run it correctly.”
Nelson, who missed the first month of the season with an ankle injury, had a handful of assists and multiple blocked shots.
“When she came back she put a little too much pressure on herself to score, and it really took her out of rhythm,” Aubrey said. “She’s really at her best when she doesn’t worry about it, and I don’t think she worried about it tonight. I thought she rebounded really well and I kind of challenged her to do that, because she hadn’t really been the rebounder she was last year. Of course, she’s distributing the ball great.”
Post Ashley Nunley (seven points) also had multiple blocked shots.
Senior point guard Ben Diamond scored 28 points and helped the Rebels end the game on a 7-0 run. He made back-to-back floaters, the second of which was a difficult teardrop over post Austin Davis that gave South a 70-68 lead with 43 seconds remaining.
East answered with its second straight turnover, and this one led to a three-point play via a transition lay-up for Cole Layne that made it 73-68 and concluded the scoring with 12.2 seconds remaining.
“At the end of the game they made two defensive plays, and that’s it,” East coach John Dyer said. “Two plays, we coughed it up. We threw it to them instead of us. And that’s what beat us. We played too hard … and in that situation right there we’ve got to be stronger – and we’re gonna be stronger.
“They’ve got a great team. They made the plays when they had to.”
East (5-3, 12-12) got 23 points from strong sophomore guard Dylan Bartley and 12 from Eric Hare. Each made three 3-pointers.
Layne joined Diamond in double figures for South with 19 points.
“This is a hard place to play,” South coach Michael McMeans said. “It’s tough. They shoot the ball so well in here and we knew we were gonna take their best shot, because they had to have it to stay (close) for the regular season title. … And we knew if we got this one tonight we’d be able to lock up a first-round bye.
“It was as good a high school basketball game as I’ve ever seen.”
East will travel to Unicoi County on Friday.
