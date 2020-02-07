BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – What better adjustment than making shots.
That prescription worked for the Sullivan East girls, who connected on 11 3-pointers, including eight in the second half to pull away from Elizabethton 54-43 to clinch second place in the Three Rivers Conference.
Sullivan East (19-8, 9-2), which will host the District 1AA tournament in less than two weeks, also clinched a spot in the Region 1-AA tournament to be held later in the month.
“We were very relieved to hear that,” said Sullivan East freshman Jenna Hare, who led the Patriots with 17 points, including four of those 3s. “It was very exciting to win this game. It was a big win and we really prepared for it so it is good to see all that hard work pay off. “
It didn’t start well. The Patriots scored the first two points and Elizabethton (15-10, 6-4) scored 19 of the next 21, using its height advantage to take a 19-7 lead early in the second quarter.
Sullivan East was able to regain the lead it held at early at 5-0, working to figure out a tricky zone defense, going up 20-19 before the Cyclones went up 21-20 at the break.
“We weren’t attacking it into the gaps and once we attacked it in the gap, we started getting really good shots, but we still weren’t making them,” Sullivan East head coach Allan Aubrey said. “I trust our shooters enough that I knew if we kept getting the ball in the gap and getting the ball reversed that we would make enough.”
“The other thing, I didn’t think we played good defense in the first quarter. After the first quarter I thought we did and that gave me confidence that we would make enough shots to win.
Sullivan East canned four 3s in the third period, but the Cyclones, still led 38-37 behind Morgan Headrick, who had 10 of her team-high 14 points in the third quarter.
That is when the Patriots took over.
“We were really able to come together,” Hare said. “We kept our minds. We were able to encourage each other and at halftime we had a really good talk. Things really started going our way.”
Aubrey’s daughter, Emma, canned a pair of 3s and Hare added one, as the Patriots outscored Elizabethton 12-2 to end the game.
Aubrey finished with five 3s and 15 points – 12 in the second half - while Hayley Grubb connected for 14 points. Hare tallied 11 of her 17 points after the break.
“They are long. They are very, very talented team,” Aubrey said. “They can beat anybody in this area. Their length really bothers you and that zone, because of that length they can get into you pretty good. “This is a really good win for us because that a very quality basketball team.”
Sullivan East finished second in the TRC behind rival Sullivan Central, who haven’t lost to a Tennessee school this season. Still, Hare would like to get another shot at them.
“We definitely want to play them again and hopefully here too,” said Hare, whose Patriots will host the District 1AA tournament beginning on Feb. 18.
BOYS
Elizabethton 58, Sullivan East 46
Nico Ashley scored 17 points and the Cyclones’ attention to the game plan finally paid off, outscoring the Patriots 15-7 to pull away from the Patriots in the final period.
“I feel like we stuck to the game plan really well in the fourth quarter,” said Ashley, who had a pair of dunks among his seven field goals. “We kind of came out lackadaisical almost and just didn’t get the game plan done, but in the fourth quarter I think we came through with the game plan and did a really good job.”
That included slowing down Sullivan East’s 3-point shooters, especially high-scoring Dylan Bartley, who didn’t make a 3 and finished with just 10 points before fouling out in the fourth. Four of those fouls came on charging calls, which drew praise from Ashley and a fourth quarter technical from Patriots’ head coach John Dyer.
“Donta Earnest and Brayden Phillips did a great job guarding him,” Ashley said. “Brayden is not one of our big-time defenders, but he was tonight. He stepped up in a big moment.”
Phillips also added 14 points and Troy Hughes tallied 10 for the Cyclones (10-13, 8-2), who clinched second place behind Sullivan South in District 1AA and earned an automatic berth into the Region 1AA event later in the month.
“It takes a lot of stress of,” Ashley said. “It is a big deal not having to play that elimination game right off the bat in the district, it means a lot.”
Sullivan East (14-13, 7-4), which trailed 43-39 going into the final period, was led by Ethan Bradford, who connected on all five of the Patriots’ 3s to finish with 15 points. Brayden Standbridge provided a big lift off the bench with 12 points.
“They played hard. We both played hard, we didn’t execute down the stretch and that is it,” Dyer said. “I am proud of my team for their effort.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.