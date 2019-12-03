BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – Sullivan East sophomore guard Dylan Bartley had a green light on one end of the court and provided a red light at the other end Tuesday night at the Dyer Dome.
Bartley overcame a slow start to hit six 3-pointers and score 24 points and slowed talented Sullivan Central freshman guard Joltin Harrison in the second half of a 72-59 Patriots victory in a Three Rivers Conference opener.
Sullivan Central’s girls won the opener, improving to 7-0 with a 54-38 win.
Harrison and company appeared intent on making it a Cougars sweep in the nightcap. Harrison scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half, including a deep, off-the-dribble 3-pointer from the right wing that gave Central a 32-27 halftime lead.
But East opened the third quarter on an 18-4 run that Bartley capped with a 3-pointer assisted by Braden Standbridge to give the Patriots a 45-36 lead with 3:16 left in the period, and never trailed again.
The Cougars did battle back to within 47-45 on a pair of Ty Barb free throws with 7:25 remaining, but Logan Murray answered with a pair of free throws 25 seconds later that started a 13-4 run. Bartley’s trey, on an assist from Eric Hare, gave East a 60-49 lead with five minutes to go.
Bartley never hesitated when open, even after a flurry of near misses in the first half.
“If we’re gonna let ‘em shoot it,” East coach John Dyer said, “we’re gonna let ‘em miss it – if it’s a good one. Dylan’s strong and he can shoot it.”
He can defend, too.
“Dylan scored points, but we just put him on No. 1 (Harrison) in the second half and he guarded him,” Dyer said. “That was big, because No. 1 is a real player and he’s going to be something special. His dad (Jared) was something special.
“We put Dylan on him and Dylan likes challenges. He stepped up and played great defense.”
Hare was invaluable in the high post against a zone defense down the stretch. He facilitated numerous possessions, and when left unattended, spun around and hit a 3-pointer for a 54-47 lead with 6:07 remaining.
“It was complete instinct – just turn around and shoot it,” Hare said. “I saw it was open and I figured, you know, I might as well take the shot, and it went in. It felt great.”
Dyer was quick to commend Hare, a “glue guy” with selfless attitude.
“Eric Hare was tremendous,” Dyer said. “Eric Hare was the sparkplug that made things happen. His assists, his rebounds, his tenacity going after the basketball was just tremendous. I thought that was a big part of the game. … And that was a huge three he hit.”
Mason Montgomery and Clayton Ivester scored 16 and 13 points, respectively, for the Patriots, Ivester made four of East’s 11 treys.
“Clayton Ivester and our big guy, Austin, did a good job on the boards,” Dyer said. “Clayton got in foul trouble, but he was tough in there.”
Barb scored 14 points for Central. Bryson Crabtree added 12.
“We followed the game plan for three quarters,” Central coach Derek McGhee said. “We started letting (Bartley) and (Ivester) see the rim and they killed us in the second half. I’m disappointed in the mental errors, but my kids busted their tails the whole game. We are young and I know that’s going to happen.”
GIRLS
Sullivan Central 54, Sullivan East 38
Wofford signee Abbey Crawford, a skilled post, poured in 22 points to help Central remain unbeaten on the season.
Macy McClellan and Avery Leming added 10 and nine points, respectively. Leming made three 3-pointers.
East (4-4), without talented sophomore point guard Riley Nelson for perhaps another month due to an ankle injury sustained during volleyball, trailed 30-26 at the half, which didn’t sit well with Central coach Kristi Walling.
“I don’t feel like we did a very good job in the first half,” Walling said. “We were getting outplayed. The effort just wasn’t there. So that was something that we really challenged ‘em about at halftime – to come out with better effort. And I think they really responded well to that. …
“To come out and get a win like that and not play very well, it’s like I told them at the end of the game, ‘It shows how good you can be.’ It makes me excited for the potential that we have.”
Emma Aubrey scored 12 points for East. Hayley Grubb added 11. Aubrey hit all four of her 3-pointers in the first half.
“If we rebound the ball in the second half we’re right in it,” East coach Allan Aubrey said. “We played ‘em even in the first half. We’re right there with ‘em. And we just let ‘em keep rebounding it in the second half. …
“They scored a lot of points on second-chance baskets. We’re developing a toughness, but when push came to shove, they were a little tougher than us tonight.”
