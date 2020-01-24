BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan Central’s girls gave a glimpse of their collective soul Friday night, producing a comeback befitting a state-ranked basketball team to stay in control of the Three Rivers Conference.
Down 15 points midway through the third quarter, the Cougars turned on their defense and snagged a 54-52 win at the buzzer against upset-minded Elizabethton, remaining perfect atop the Three Rivers.
“Kudos for Elizabethton because they had a great game plan and we were up against it there,” said third-year Central coach Kristi Walling. “But I knew we had time to chip away.
“I’m super proud we were able to pull this off. I love all these girls.”
The Cougars won it at the buzzer on a followup bucket by Jaelyn West.
A 5-foot-10 sophomore on a team full of seniors, West was a bit starstruck afterward in trying to explain what went down when she grabbed Macy McClellan’s errant 3-point jumper and banked it home from close range.
“I just knew I had to get the rebound,” said West, who finished with 10 huge points. “There was maybe three seconds left when I got a’hold of it. I just knew I had to get that rebound and score it, to win the game.”
Central, down three at halftime, had trailed Elizabethton (12-9, 4-3) and hot-shooting Morgan Headrick by a 39-24 count midway through the third quarter before turning it around behind an energized perimeter defense.
A 6-footer with plenty of finesse, Headrick hit three 3s and scored 21 points.
“Elizabethton is a very efficient team offensively and if you just stand around and not get a hand in their face, they can hit 3s,” Walling said. “So we had to get aggressive out front and make it tougher on them, which we did.”
With McClellan and Peyton Sams getting after people, the Cougars forced five turnovers over the next four minutes, closing to 44-38 by the end of the third.
“We had way too many turnovers to end the third quarter,” said Elizabethton coach Lucas Andrews. “We didn’t close the door when we could have.
“You can’t let a good team like Central stay in the game, and we allowed that.”
Now smelling blood, Central (21-2, 8-0) stormed all the way back.
West scored twice, including a bold 3-point jumper, and Katie Horne drained a rainbow 3-pointer, helping Central get to within 49-48 midway through the fourth.
Abbey Crawford scored inside on a nice feed from Sams, giving Central a 52-50 lead with 1:42 to play, before two free throws by Elizabethton’s Kaylen Shell tied the game with 44 seconds on the clock.
The Cougars held for the last shot, with West providing the dagger.
“That’s the thing with these kids - they don’t quit on me,” noted Walling, who received a team-high 14 points from the always steady Crawford. “Even when we were down 15, I didn’t allow thoughts of losing enter my head.”
And that final play came off as diagrammed, right coach?
“We’ll pretend I drew it up like that,” Walling said, smiling. “We’d been on (West) about rebounding and she really came up with a huge one there for us.”
BOYS
Elizabethton 59, Sullivan Central 50
Elizabethton’s boys ran out to a 9-0 lead at the Dickie Warren Dome and never trailed, claiming a methodical league win over Sullivan Central.
The Cyclones (7-12, 5-2) won to stay near the top of the Three Rivers tote board, easing out to leads of 12-8 after one quarter and 24-17 by halftime.
Donta Earnest scored 15 points to pace the Cyclones, who received 11-point outings from both Jordan Haynes, who hit three 3s, and WIlliam WIllocks.
Central (7-17, 2-6) was led by the 17 points of Preston Sams and the 15-point game of Joltin Harrison, a freshman who made three 3-point jumpers as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.