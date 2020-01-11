NORTON, Va. - It was an early January basketball game, but it felt like so much more.
“I thought it was a typical Norton-Eastside game,” Eastside head coach Patrick Damron said. “I thought the crowd was into the game. This game had the feel of a region or state playoff game. I think it only helps our players.”
Grayson Whited isn’t sure how his driving layup with 16 seconds left found the bottom of the basket, but it did. He added a free throw, Ethan Powers canned two more and Eastside rallied past J.I. Burton 65-62 in a terrific Cumberland District game on Friday night at an absolutely packed Richard “Stan” Wilson Gymnasium.
“Last year we played this team like 10 times,” said Whited, whose Spartans played the Raiders four times in the postseason alone last season, defeating the Raiders in the state semifinals. “It has always been crazy playing this team.”
That experience certainly didn’t hurt the Spartans (4-6, 2-0), who have played in the last two Class 1 state championship games.
“We have been in situations like this before,” Whited said. “We have been in two state championships. We have always been in situations where it is a close game like this and we have just got to have the confidence to be able to win it.”
It was J.I. Burton (8-4, 1-1) that had it going early, taking an 18-4 lead after one quarter. Eastside tied it at 26 in the second before the Raiders went back up 34-26 at the halftime break.
“These kids know these guys. [Eastside] ended their season last year and they have kind of got some unfinished business with them and they want to finish it,” said Burton first year head coach Caleb Church, whose Raiders are currently without starting guard Zac Campbell. “I think they are hungry for it and it is going to be a battle the next time we play. I am really proud of my guys. I think everyone stepped up, they played tough and that is all you can ask for.”
Eastside got the lead for the first time with 2:56 left in the third on a pair of 3-pointers by Powers, who led all scorers with 30 points. The Spartans went up 51-44, but the Trevor Culbertson-led Raiders were far from done.
“It was ugly at times. I thought Norton played good, they had a good game plan,” Damron said. “Trevor Culbertson came to play tonight, we had a hard time guarding him, he is a good player.
“He gets in the lane. The thing that Trevor, I don’t know how many points he had, but he assists on so many baskets, he makes everybody else around him better.”
Culbertson, who led the Raiders with 24 points, put the Raiders up 60-59 with a 3-pointer and Lonnie Lindsey added a putback to give Burton a 62-59 lead with 34 seconds on the clock.
Powers pulled the Spartans to within two with a free throw before Connor Blevins - who had nine points, five rebounds and drew a pair of key charges - picked off a pass and connected with a streaking Whited toward the basket.
He nearly went too far, but threw it up. It hit near the top of the backboard and bounced in to tie it at 62-62. He calmly canned the free throw to put the Spartans up to stay.
“I have no idea [how it went in],” said Whited, who had 11 points and five assists for the Spartans. “I just took it up. My intentions were to get fouled and get some free throws and it went in.”
“Grayson’s shot was obviously huge,” added Damron, whose Spartans got eight points and nine rebounds from Eli McCoy and seven boards and four assists from Garrett Whited. “I told Grayson he couldn’t do that again if he had to, but nonetheless, people that paid $5 got their money’s worth.”
Another Burton turnover was turned into a pair of free throws by Powers for the final margin. Powers, who had seven rebounds, also swiped a long inbounds pass as the final buzzer sounded.
“Ethan did what he usually does,” Damron said. “He made big plays and at the end of the game when the ball is in his hands, he made his free throws and made some shots in the paint.”
Jonah Cochran added 16 points for the Raiders, who wore their white “The City” jerseys for the showdown with the Spartans.
“That is what you want to play in. These are the games you live for. These are the games where every time you make a shot the crowd is going wild,” Church said. “The biggest thing here is the support in Norton city. Everybody has got our back and that is just our thing, our city, our team. They believe it, it is awesome.”
GIRLS
Eastside 68, J.I. Burton 33
Kacie Jones canned four of Eastside’s nine 3-pointers to finish with 12 points and the Spartans scored the first 16 points of the girls game to run away from the Raiders.
Anna Whited added 11 points and Kaylee Yates and Hailey Fleming had 10 apiece for the Spartans (9-3, 2-0), who led 21-3 after one quarter and 41-10 at the break.
J.I. Burton was paced by K.J. Jenkins with 16 points.
