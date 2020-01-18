BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Peyton Sams does more than just produce for the Sullivan Central girls basketball team.
She entertains at the same time.
Sams contributed 12 points, six assists, five steals and plenty of highlight reel moments to lead the Cougars to a 62-31 non-conference win over Tennessee High on Friday night at the Dickie Warren Dome.
“It just comes from years and years of playing backyard basketball with the boys on the playground, all that kind of stuff,” said Sams, who displayed behind-the-back passes, dribbling between her legs and drives to the basket that brought gasps from the crowd. “It is a lot of fun. When you step on the floor it is kind of like your sanctuary and you just get to have fun and play hard.”
Sullivan Central improved to 19-2, having won five straight since dropping a pair of seven-point decisions during a Christmas tournament in Florida.
“The past week and a half we have kind of been in a little bit of a rut. It is hard to be on top and have that target on your back and keep that same intensity,” Sullivan Central head coach Kristi Walling said. “I think this is a good game for that. I think we finally came out in that third quarter and found our groove back a little bit. Everybody contributed tonight. Everybody that came into the ball game did something good for us so I was very pleased.”
Wofford signee Abbey Crawford led the Cougars with 14 points and six rebounds, while also either blocking or altering shots on the defensive side of the court. Macy McClellan, Jaelyn West, and Katie Horne each had a pair of 3s to finish with 10 points apiece.
Avery Leming also hit two 3s, while Sams added one. West led the Cougars with seven boards.
“It is nice having several different options,” Walling said. “Obviously we try to go inside to [Crawford] and a lot of teams try to pack it in on her so we just kick it out. We have got a lot of scorers on the outside so that helps out a lot.”
Tennessee High (5-16), which was led by Kenzie Nickels with 10 points, trailed just 27-16 at the break, but the Cougars outscored the Vikings 35-15 in the second half.
“I am really proud of our team. They are starting to come together,” Tennessee High head coach Kim Bright said. “We played Central, the number six team in the state so I thought our kids competed pretty well for two quarters.
“They played hard, they didn’t quit. Playing Central is going to help us in our conference for the district tournament. It is a win.”
Sams put on a show to open the third period, driving through traffic to the basket for three straight buckets. West followed by scoring all 10 of her points to put the Cougars up 47-22 going into the fourth quarter.
“The team is great,” Sams said. “I have a great support system and we have all been playing together forever. It is just a really special team.”
It doesn’t get any easier for the Cougars, with key Three Rivers Conference games next week with Sullivan East and Elizabethton.
“We just want to keep coming in every day and working hard and continue to win,” said Sams, who has committed to the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. “We have just got to focus on our next game, but we are really looking forward to continuing.”
BOYS
Tennessee High 89,
Sullivan Central 47
Six-foot-7 senior Nolan Wishon scored 14 points and also had his share of rebounds, blocks, assists and even handled the ball in the
Vikings’ non-conference win over the Cougars.
“He passes the ball well and he dribbles the ball up the floor for us some, gets the fast break started,” Tennessee High head coach Roby Witcher said. “We have got a really good group of seniors, good leadership and the kids are having fun right now and we are winning a few games in the process.”
Tennessee High (14-7) won for the sixth time in seven games, connecting on eight 3-pointers to take a 51-23 at the break. The margin grew to as much as 42 in the second half.
Aidan Carter had three of those 3s to finish with 12 points. Cole McBrayer added 11 and Isaiah Smith tossed in 10.
“We needed a game like this. They are a good team,” said Witcher, whose Vikings will visit Abingdon today and host Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill next week. “If they shot the ball really well and we didn’t, it could be one of those old crazy games, but we played really well. The kids had a lot of energy the whole time. Everybody gets in the game, it is always fun.”
Sullivan Central (7-14), which is missing starters Ty Barb and Dawson Arnold due to injury and illness, was led by Joltin Harrison, who had 15 points, including four of the Cougars’ six 3s. Bryson Crabtree added 13 points in the loss.
“It just seemed like we were kind of dead there after the first quarter, but they are so big inside it is hard for us to match up. They are really big and strong,” said Sullivan Central head coach Derek McGhee, whose Cougars dropped a hard-fought decision to University High on Thursday night. “They have got a good basketball team.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.