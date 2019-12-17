BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan Central basketball girls stared down a colossal mid-term exam Tuesday night at the Dickie Warren Dome - and did not blink.
And thanks to veteran Peyton Sams, the Cougars are still unbeaten (12-0).
A three-year starter, Sams stepped up like no one else, scoring 16 points and hitting the first of two foul shots with 2.5 seconds to play, lifting the Cougars to a 40-39 non-conference win over perennial Class AAA power Dobyns-Bennett.
“This is huge,” said Sams, grinning like a child on Christmas morning.
A senior wing who swished three 3-point jumpers, the 5-foot-6 Sams was money from the perimeter all evening as the Indians (10-2) did what they could defensively to neutralize 6-2 Cougar post Abbey Crawford on the inside.
“You’ve got to pick your poison,” D-B coach Bill Francis said.
And then there was that game-winning free throw.
“Peyton’s the type of kid you want at the line in that kind of situation,” said ecstatic Central coach Kristi Walling. “We had kids step up.
“This is awesome, especially for our seniors, who have really been wanting this one. This is a statement of where we’re at right now and I’m very excited with how we played and how this one ended up.”
Central led most of the game, but the Cougars were fortunate to be tied at 39 after D-B missed three shots from close range over the final half-minute.
The Cougars worked to get to the hoop thereafter and did so twice in the final eight seconds, but were unable to convert. Sams grabbed Central’s second offensive board of the sequence and was then fouled on a followup attempt.
“It was going through my mind to be calm,” Sams said of her two free throws. “I was saying to myself, ‘You’ve got this.’ I was glad to have two shots at it.
“I’m so glad we could get this win.”
Sams was the game’s only player to score in double figures, but she had help.
For instance, senior Avery Leming twice buried huge 3s in the second half just as the Indians cut Central leads to a single point.
“Like I said, we had kids step up when we needed them,” Walling reiterated.
Down 10-6 after one period, Central recovered in the second quarter behind a pair of 3s from Sams and went on to grab a 22-16 edge at halftime.
D-B got back to within 32-31 by the end of three and was up by a point early in the fourth, but the Indians did not make plays down the stretch.
“I hate to lose more than anybody,” Francis said. “But nobody needs to hang their heads. I saw enough good things out there against a really good team to see that we’re on the verge of getting to where we need to be.
“This game was a good benchmark for both teams.”
BOYS
D-B 65, Sullivan Central 51
The Sullivan Central boys raised eyebrows for a spell Tuesday night but the Cougars couldn’t finish what they started, dropping a 65-51 non-conference decision to visiting Dobyns-Bennett.
D-B (5-4) overcame a five-point deficit at intermission, outscoring Central 36-17 thereafter behind the twin 23-point outings of Abiah Releford and Malachi Hale.
Joltin Harrison, just a freshman, scored 13 of his team-high 15 points to help the Cougars (2-9) to their 34-29 halftime advantage.
Bryson Crabtree and Ty Barb both scored 10 points for Central.
