Aaron Williams won his first game as the head boys basketball coach at Abingdon High School on Tuesday night and it occurred in impressive fashion.
Chase Hungate led a balanced attack with 25 points as the Falcons put on an offensive display in an 87-53 non-district win over the Richlands Blue Tornado.
Jake O’Quinn (17 points, eight rebounds), Brant Boggs (10 points) and Jake Thacker (nine points, eight assists) also had big nights for AHS. The Falcons led 23-11 after one quarter, sank 13 3-pointers and held a 36-25 rebounding edge.
Colton Medley’s 26 points and a 17-point effort from Cade Simmons were the highlights for Richlands.
Ridgeview 57, Twin Springs 40
Gabe Brown tossed in 20 points as the Ridgeview Wolfpack opened the season with a triumph over the Twin Springs Titans.
Brody Counts added a dozen points for Ridgeview, which led 20-7 after one quarter.
Twin Springs (0-2) was led by freshman Connor Lane’s 21 points. Lane has scored 44 points in the first two games of his prep career.
Virginia High 71, Chilhowie 47
Gavin Austin scored 17 points as Virginia High opened the season with a victory in the Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off Classic.
Tyler Strong’s 11 points and Jon Clifton’s 10 points also keyed the win for the Bearcats, who had nine different players reach the scoring column. VHS outscored the Warriors 20-7 in the second quarter to take control.
Chilhowie was led by Ray Berry’s 10 points.
Gate City 86, Eastside 68
Gate City and Eastside have two of the best basketball teams in Southwest Virginia.
Gate City and Eastside have two of the top shooters in Southwest Virginia.
Both those things were on display Tuesday night.
Gate City’s Bradley Dean scored 36 points as the Blue Devils got the best of Ethan Powers-led Eastside in a VHSL Benefit Game.
D’Andre Mack (14 points) and Jon Compton (10 points) also played well for Gate City.
Powers pumped in six 3-pointers and scored 27 points for Eastside. Grayson Whited added 15 points for the Spartans.
Holston 64, Castlewood 51
Nick Delatos scored 23 points as the Holston Cavaliers posted a first-round win in the Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off Classic.
Jordan Keith’s 13 points were also key for the Cavs, who opened the second half on an 18-7 run to put the game away.
Zack Owens scored 15 points for Castlewood.
Rye Cove 59, Council 31
Ethan Chavez (18 points, 16 rebounds) and Mason Hardin (15 points) led the way as Rye Cove cruised past Council for a non-district win.
A second-half scoring surge extended Rye Cove’s lead from 22-16 to 48-24. The Eagles also forced 28 turnovers.
Council was led by the 14 points of junior guard Caleb Stocks.
Tri-Cities Christian 62, Cedar View 45
Drew Correll’s 18-point, 10-rebound performance highlighted Tri-Cities Christian’s thumping of Cedar View. Adam Pigeon also had a double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds) as the Eagles improved to 4-1.
GIRLS
Ridgeview 74, Twin Springs 28
Brooklyn Frazier opened the season in style for the Ridgeview Wolfpack, finishing with 27 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Hannah Dotson (16 points), Cassidy Thomas (14 points) and Hailey Sutherland (12 points, five rebounds) also played well for the Wolfpack, which held a 40-12 lead at halftime.
Shae Sutherland’s eight assists and five steals also contributed to the win.
Twin Springs (0-2) was led by Erin Larkin’s 12 points.
Rural Retreat 60, Narrows 32
Michaela Fiscus pumped in 18 point as Rural Retreat rocked Narrows for a non-district run.
A 21-3 third-quarter run put the game away from the Indians.
Delanie Trivitt and Candice Miller added 11 points apiece for Rural Retreat.
Chilhowie 51, Fort Chiswell 44
Katie Barr’s 26-point outburst led the way as the Chilhowie Warriors opened the season with a road win over Fort Chiswell.
Chilhowie outscored the Pioneers 12-6 in the final quarter to seal the deal.
George Wythe 86, Graham 28
Drea Betts went for 20 points as the George Wythe Maroons crushed Graham for a non-district win.
Paeton Phillippi (14 points), MaKenzie Tate (13 points) and Makenzie Ingo (12 points) also played well for GW, which had a 27-point second-quarter and a 34-point third quarter.
Virginia High 54, Eastside 43
Maria Wilson scored 24 points as the Virginia High Bearcats ran past Eastside in the first round of the Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off Classic.
The Bearcats closed the first half on a 16-5 run to take control in their first game of the 2019-20 season.
Kaylee Yates led Eastside with 14 points.
Holston 60, Castlewood 12
Liyah French fired in 29 points as Holston hammered Castlewood in the first round of the Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off Classic.
LATE MONDAY
BOYS
Lee High 76, Thomas Walker 45
Jaxon Collier’s 21-point, seven-rebound performance led the way in Lee High’s season-opening win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.