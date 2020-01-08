NORTON, Va. - Every time the three-time defending champ Warriors made a run, the Wolfpack made one too.
Brooklyn Frazier scored 21 points and Hunter Grant added a career-high 13, helping Ridgeview lead from start to finish, defeating Wise County Central 60-49 in a Mountain 7 clash on Tuesday night.
Ridgeview (8-2, 1-1) led as much as 10 points in the game, but the Warriors (7-5, 2-1) kept fighting back, led by a trio of double figure scorers, including Hannah McAmis and Hannah Carter with 13 points each and 10 from Callie Mullins.
“We knew they were a pretty good offensive team. We made some early mistakes on defense and they hit some 3s there were big in the game,” said Wise Central head coach Robin Dotson, whose Warriors have won three straight Class 2 state championships and five of the last six. “I was very proud the way we fought. It was a 3-point game with a 1:30 to go and we just made a few mistake and we had to foul there at the end and they knocked down their free throws. We are getting better.”
So is the Wolfpack, which jumped out to a 17-8 first quarter lead, led by 10 points from Frazier, the daughter of the head coach, who had 12 at the break to help Ridgeview to a 34-26 advantage.
“I thought Brook grew up a lot tonight, and she has played a lot of minutes, Frazier said. “Brook is in really good shape and you could tell. She didn’t come out in the second half. We have run more this year than I have in the past, but we just want to get better. We can’t rest, we have Gate City on Friday night.”
Wise Central narrowed the margin to three on numerous occasions, but could never get any closer. Grant had a career night, something Frazier told she could have earlier in the day.
“She hit three 3s and then got to the basket and scored. I thought she did a great job defensively, but I am just proud of them,” said Frazier, whose Wolfpack won the Class 2 state title the one time the Warriors didn’t in the last six seasons. “They did a really good job buckling in down the stretch and making free throws and taking care of the basketball.”
A pair of free throws by Mullins trimmed the margin to 3 once again at 52-49 with 3:18 to play, but the Wolfpack went to the free throw line, connecting on 10-of-14 in the game to outscore Warriors 8-0 the rest of the way.
“We grew up a little bit tonight. We are young. Our primary ballhandlers are sophomores actually and then a junior who has never started before,” said Frazier, whose Wolfpack also got 10 points, including a trio of 3s from Hannah Dotson. “We would push it to seven or eight points and then they would make a play and something would happen. Then we responded and I thought we really grew up and showed some grit tonight.
“We have needed to do this for while, but we have gradually gotten a little better each and hopefully we will just continue to get better.”
BOYS
Wise County Central 80,
Ridgeview 76
Isaiah McAmis scored a career-high 43 points, all of which were needed as the Wolfpack rallied from a 75-64 deficit with 1:16 to play, narrowing the margin to 78-76 with 3 seconds to play before McAmis finished it off with a pair of free throws.
“Ridgeview played really well. Their kids did some really good things and they really wanted the game tonight,” said McAmis’ father and Wise Central head coach T.J. McAmis.
McAmis had 23 points at halftime and added 21 more after the break. Elijah Hayes added 13 points before picking up his fourth foul and a technical early in the fourth quarter for the Warriors (10-3), who improved to 3-0 in the Mountain 7.
“I am very disappointed in our focus and our effort as a team. The defensive fundamentals were very bad all the way around, execution was bad, just disappointed in all our fundamental stuff and our effort and our heart and our passion,” McAmis said. “I thought Isaiah played a really good game. I thought he played to win.”
Ridgeview (8-4, 0-2) hung in there, with 10 lead changes and seven ties in the first half before McAmis pushed the Warriors ahead 35-30 at the break. That margin grew to as much as 18 before Gabe Brown started the rally, scoring eight points in 16 seconds, finishing with 20 points in the game.
Austin Mullins led the Wolfpack with 22 points, while football standout Trenton Adkins tossed in 12.
“I was real proud of our effort, our fight, especially there in the second half,” Ridgeview head coach Evan McCowan said. “Central is a really good team, they are really well coached, they have got two really good ball players there.
“I felt like a couple of stretches throughout the game, we lost them in transition a couple of times and we had a couple of defensive breakdowns, just things we have to tighten up a do a better job of, but ultimately I was really pleased with our fight tonight.
“That shows how tight this district is, and how on any night you can beat anybody so I was proud of that. We have a lot to build on with that.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
