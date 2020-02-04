LEBANON, Va. – Averie Price received an important history lesson when she joined the Lebanon varsity basketball team as a freshman.
“I didn’t see any trophies for a district championship in girls basketball, so I set that as a goal,” Price said.
The Pioneers authored their own history Tuesday with a 47-33 win over Southwest District rival Marion.
The win clinched the SWD regular season title for Lebanon. Last year, the Pioneers equaled the single-season school record with 21 wins en route to the Region 2D semifinals. Lebanon tied Virginia High for the SWD regular season crown, with VHS capturing the playoff.
“That was a big accomplishment. We didn’t want another tie this year,” Price said.
According to longtime Lebanon athletic director Shelia Adams, the Lebanon girls won a district title in basketball back in 1977.
Relying on a relentless half court man-to-man defense, Lebanon grabbed a 17-8 lead Tuesday with 5:45 left in the first half. The Pioneers then maintained a working margin by executing on offense behind Price and 5-9 senior Kara Long.
The 5-foot-8 Price is one of the most versatile players in far Southwest Virginia. She averages 19.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.1 steals per game working in the paint and on the perimeter.
“I take what the defense gives me, whether it’s a shot, drive or pass,” Price said.
Price has another talent.
“I love to guard the top scorer from the other team,” Price said. “I take pride in getting after it and making stops.”
On Tuesday, Price held gifted Marion sophomore Amber Kimblerin to two points.
The other dimension of the Price story is her bond with another four-year starter in Long, who led the Pioneers (14-4, 8-1) Tuesday with 20 points. Both athletes have earned all-district honors in basketball, volleyball and softball.
Long averages 12.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.0 steals.
“Kara and I grew up other together and we’re best friends on and off the court,” Price said. “We’ve been through a lot and we have that connection.”
Price is the daughter of former Lebanon and University of Virginia’s College at Wise basketball player Dennis Price, who has coached at both schools.
“We lost our point guard from last year so we use Kara and Averie in different ways,” Lebanon coach Rex Parker said. “They’ve both scored over 1,000 points and they’ve been a big part of what we’ve done the past four years.”
Lebanon has won a total of 67 games with Long and Price setting the pace.
Marion (15-6, 5-3), received six points each from Audrey Moss, Calie Blackburn, Kailey Terry and Haley Farris.
“We live on our defense,” said Parker, who has guided the Lebanon girls team for over 20 years.
Marion, which has no seniors, started three sophomores and never found a rhythm on offense.
“We’re in a shooting slump as a team, and we’re not playing as sharp on defense as we did earlier in the season,” Marion coach Sallie Moss said. “It was Lebanon’s senior night, but we’ve got some experienced players that need to show up a little bit more.”
Lebanon posted a 52-39 win at Marion as Price scored 27 points and Long added 12.
“Lebanon’s seniors know the game,” Moss said. “They take high percentage shots and play smart.”
Price, who is still considering her options for college, received another history lesson early Tuesday.
“Coach Parker reminded us what a win would mean. We really fought hard for it,” Price said.
BOYS
Lebanon 53, Marion 40
With just two regulars over 6-foot, Lebanon has one of the shortest lineups in the area.
That hasn’t slowed the production of Sage Potts.
Working against a zone defense, the resourceful 6-2 junior collected 24 points as the Pioneers pulled away for the win.
“We’ve had some nights where we’ve played well and just haven’t been able to get over the hump,” Lebanon coach Ryan Potts said. “I don’t think we played particularly well tonight, but we executed in the fourth quarter and that’s what we’ve been trying to do all year.”
Potts, who averages nearly 20 points, can score by posting up, shooting behind screens, or beating his defender on drives. Junior guard Preston Steele added 12 points for Lebanon and senior Jacob Jackson added 10.
“Sage is versatile so we try to move him around,” Ryan Potts said. “Steele is very athletic, and Jackson did a great job tonight.”
Senior guard Braxton Langston paced Marion with 12 points.
