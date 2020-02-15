EMORY, Va. – This was no rout, but it was another win for Northwood against Holston.
Luke Carter made a layup and added a free throw with 20.7 seconds left and Northwood survived an errant shot attempt at the buzzer, defeating the Cavaliers 62-60 in a Hogoheegee District playoff game on Saturday at Patrick Henry High School.
Northwood (17-7), which defeated Holston (14-9) by 33 points on Thursday, earned the top seed in the Hogoheegee District tournament and the Panthers’ first Region 1D top seed in at least two decades.
“We are just happy to get out of here with a win, happy to get the number one seed in the region,” Northwood head coach Randy Vaughn said. “It has been over at least 25 years since it has happened at Northwood. We are excited, just hope to keep rolling.”
Carter, who led all scorers with 22 points, took a pass from Cole Rolen and drove to the basket for the go-ahead points. He added a free throw for the eventual final margin.
“Cole Rolen made a good pass,” Carter said. “We didn’t play too good, but we came out with the win. Defense was a little rough tonight, didn’t push the ball as good, didn’t play as a team really.”
They were good enough on this afternoon, but it wasn’t like Thursday when the Panthers rolled on Holston’s home floor. It was more like Jan. 28 when Northwood needed overtime to defeat the Cavaliers in Saltville.
“I kind of had a hint it would be more of a game today on the bus ride over here,” Vaughn said.
“We knew Holston wasn’t going to take that beating like we gave them over there and come over here tonight and just roll over again. It was a heckuva game. We didn’t play very well, but Holston played their guts out. It was a great game, just glad to come out with the win.”
Holston, which led by 11 points in the first quarter, fell behind 34-33 at the break, but hung tough, never trailing by more than four points in the second half before finally retaking the lead on a 3-pointer from Quaheim Brooks with 3:30 left in the game.
“We talked and challenged them and told them you have got to get off the mat and go fight and I couldn’t be even prouder of them,” said Holston head coach Jeff Austin, whose Cavaliers played without injured standout Jordan Keith. Lane Blevins was hobbled, but played through an ankle sprain.
“We came out with the intensity in the first quarter and got a 10-point lead there. That is what we needed, we needed that type start to get our confidence where it needed to be and just to show people that that one game [on Thursday] doesn’t define us,” Austin said. “We were co-champs in the regular season, tied with them and we weren’t going to back down.
“We have had a couple of injuries, luckily we got one kid back today, he is still hobbled a little bit, but I told them we had what we needed in the locker room. We definitely missed Jordan, but the biggest thing about Jordan is his attitude. I told them if they would all that have that same positive attitude that he has than we would be fine. I think we showed that tonight.”
Brooks and Austin Faris traded baskets with Carter and two free throws by Michael Frye to still lead 60-59, but a costly fifth foul sent Nick Delatos to the bench.
“That was real big, that helped us win the game,” Carter said.
A missed free throw by Faris was quickly hustled downcourt, with Rolen connecting with Carter, and he did the rest.
“We just want to get the ball in Luke’s hands,” Vaughn said. “Cole made a great pass, we were down one and Luke ran in the lane, got the ball and one. We just went man after that and just tried to shut them down.”
Holston got the final shot, calling a timeout to set up a play with 7 seconds to play. The ball went to Brooks, who came up short on an off-balanced shot from 3-point range.
“We had the last shot there with a chance to win the ball game and it just didn’t go in,” Austin said. “The last shot is not what wins or loses ball games, it is things that happen in between there. We talked about that. We definitely don’t want the kid that took the last shot to feel bad. We put a lot of pressure on him, but nine times out of 10 he makes that thing.
“The effort and the belief in themselves and each other, I am super proud of them.”
Rolen added 13 points for Northwood, while Carter’s sophomore brother, Eli, had 12 points and several key steals on the defensive end for the Panthers, who will play either Patrick Henry or Rural Retreat in the Hogoheegee District semifinals on Tuesday.
“We should have an easy first game Tuesday,” Carter said. “Then we will probably play Holston again.”
That could happen, with the Cavaliers slated to play Chilhowie in the other semifinal on Tuesday. The third place and championship games will be played on Thursday at Northwood.
Delatos led Holston with 17 points, while Brooks finished with 15. Watson added nine points and Blevins tossed in seven.
“Definitely we want to play well in the tournament and hopefully we get to see these guys another time and see what we can do the fourth time,” Austin said. “I am proud of my guys. We had a couple of rough days Thursday and yesterday and we did a lot of trying to get their confidence back where it needed to be and get them believing.
“I told them today I can’t do it for you, you have got to make up your mind and have that attitude and they showed it today.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
