Mike Cartolaro, he of the 500-plus career victories and four state championships, has guided another boys basketball program – Parry McCluer this time around – to the VHSL state tournament in an illustrious coaching career that had humble beginnings at a small school in far Southwest Virginia.
Cartolaro was fresh out of Emory & Henry College in the fall of 1983 when he entered the teaching and coaching profession at Ervinton High School.
“I taught government, economics, U.S. history, world history and geography,” Cartolaro said. “I was an assistant varsity football coach, quasi-trainer, JV and assistant varsity coach in basketball, assistant varsity baseball coach and drove the bus for baseball. I enjoyed every bit of it.”
Curt Newsome, Cartolaro’s fraternity brother at E&H, was the football coach at Ervinton and alerted his friend that a social studies position was available if Cartolaro was interested. That led to his arrival in Dickenson County and a spot on Newsome’s staff.
“He told me ‘Curt, I’ve never coached football or been around the sport much.’ I told him it didn’t matter and he ended up doing a great job,” Newsome said. “A coach can coach and he got the players to play hard for him and they respected him.”
Keep in mind that Ervinton was a member of the rugged Lonesome Pine District back in those days.
“The toughest district in football in the state with legendary coaches,” Cartolaro said. “Phil Robbins [at Powell Valley], Ralph Cummins [at Clintwood] and Tom Turner [at Appalachia].”
Mark Palmer was the star running back as the Ervinton Rebels compiled a 7-3 record in ‘83, the best season in program history up to that point.
“The first game at Coeburn, Coach Newsome’s pregame speech may be one of the best I have ever heard,” Cartolaro said. “We were underdogs that night and went on to upset Coeburn on the way to a great year.”
Cartolaro recalls some small-school ingenuity.
“On the Friday morning of the first home football game, Coach Newsome came to my room with paint on him and in a panic,” Cartolaro said. “He said, ‘We have a problem.’ Our paint machine was not good, so we had to go to Haysi and borrow James Colley’s paint machine. It ended up being a fun day on the field working, while my classes stayed in the bleachers.”
Mark Palmer was the big man on campus at Ervinton during the 1983-84 school year due to his athletic exploits. Palmer is now the head football coach at Patrick Henry High School and led his team (also nicknamed the Rebels) to a Region 1D title back in the fall.
“Coach C, along with Coach Newsome, helped our senior class have many great memories,” Palmer said. “I remember after football practice I was giving Coach C a hard time and he told me that I was just a kid and he could outrun me. After he smoked me, he gave me that big grin and told me I was good, but that is the difference between a boy and a man.”
In baseball, Newsome and Cartolaro were the coaches and Palmer was the center fielder.
“All of the kids at Ervinton were fun to coach,” Cartolaro said. “We were a small school, but they were a proud student body.”
Basketball was still Cartolaro’s passion as he had been mentored by ultra-successful coach Bob Johnson at E&H. His one season on Manuel LaForce’s coaching staff at Ervinton was valuable in the development of a young man who sometimes couldn’t control his temper.
“I was a little excitable as a basketball coach and ended up being kicked out of two JV games,” Cartolaro said. “Coach Newsome had to come out of the stands to coach my team. He told me after the second game he’d rather not coach anymore, he just wanted to be a spectator for basketball.”
Cartolaro departed Ervinton after one season and has been the head basketball coach at five schools since leaving: Orange County, Monacan, Virginia High, Altavista and Parry McCluer.
He guided VHS to two state tournament berths and the 1992 Region IV title during a three-year stint in Bristol.
Altavista won state championships in 2004, 2013, 2014 and 2015 under his watch. The headliner of the squad that three-peated was Juan Thornhill, now a Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs.
A 1978 graduate of Parry McCluer (where he was the point guard when the Blues suffered a five-overtime loss to J.J. Kelly in the 1977 VHSL Group A state semifinals), Cartolaro took over the helm of the hoops program at his alma mater four years ago.
“I have felt a real obligation to help bring back the tradition I was raised on,” Cartolaro said.
The Blues (20-6) beat Grayson County, George Wythe and Auburn last week en route to the Region 1C championship. Up next is Friday’s 7 p.m. Class 1 state quarterfinal game at Rockbridge County High School against the 22-3 Grundy Golden Wave.
What is the identity of his current squad?
“A young, resilient team that has developed great chemistry and they love to play together,” Cartolaro said.
Now 59-years-old, Cartolaro still loves what he does.
“Anytime you qualify for the state tournament,” Cartolaro said. “It’s exhilarating.”
Newsome is the head football coach at Emory & Henry College these days and he still keeps in touch with his fraternity brother and former Ervinton cohort. Cartolaro was there in October when Newsome and E&H beat Southern Virginia on the gridiron.
Palmer has enjoyed his own successful coaching career.
Ervinton closed its doors in 2013 and the building that housed the high school in Nora, Virginia, has since been demolished.
Yet, it remains a special place for Cartolaro.
It was where a journey that has seen him become one of the VHSL’s most successful hoops coaches began.
“[Cartolaro] understands what it takes to be a great coach,” Palmer said. “He develops great relationships with his players and teaches life lessons. I would be more surprised if he was not still coaching, because he truly is a great coach.”
