BRISTOL, Va. – Marion sophomore Amber Kimberlin and her friends embarked on a long-range project in the second grade.
The results are now showing.
With the versatile Kimberlin setting the pace Tuesday, the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes posted a 53-21 win against Southwest District rival Virginia High.
Marion is now 12-3. Not bad a team with no seniors.
“These girls are young, but they’ve played a lot of basketball and that chemistry is helping,” Marion coach Sallie Moss said. “The girls enjoy the game and they enjoy being around each other. It’s been a fun season, and that’s not even considering the record.”
The Marion players have honed their skills through AAU and travel ball, with Kimberlin competing on a variety of squads.
Kimberlin and guard Anna Hagy scored 15 points apiece Tuesday, while center Haley Farris and junior guard Calie Blackburn each collected 10 points.
“I try to do whatever the team needs,” Kimberlin said. “I really enjoy passing and playing defense.”
Marion took control early, grabbing a 5-0 advantage with hustle and defense. The Scarlet Hurricanes led 16-11 with seven minutes left when with six-foot VHS junior post Madison Worley left the game with a knee injury and never returned.
“I can’t put the loss on that,” VHS coach Kevin Timmons said. “My girls just don’t understand how to fight through adversity.”
Marion closed the first half in style, as Kimberlin hit a long 3-pointer at the buzzer to put her team up by a 49-17 margin. The Scarlet Hurricanes continued to execute in the second half, finishing the game with a 51 percent success rate from the field.
“This is an unselfish group, with girls always looking to make the extra pass,” Moss said. “That’s made a big difference.”
According to Kimberlin, Marion had a point to prove.
“We lost to Virginia High twice last year, so we knew that we had to play better,” Kimberlin said.
Moss made sure her players knew the stakes.
“I reminded them of Virginia High’s tradition and coaching before the game,” Moss said. “I wanted the girls to be ready, and they got after it.
Sophomore guard Maria Wilson paced VHS (7-6, 1-2) in scoring with 12 points.
Marion will host SWD rival Lebanon (6-3) Friday. Both teams are 2-0 in the SWD.
“There a lot of expectations for this team, and I want them to feel that pressure now,” Moss said.
BOYS
Virginia High 67, Marion 42
The highlight of the late game came in the fourth quarter when VHS senior Tyler Strong reached the 1,000-point mark for his career.
Six-foot-five senior John Clifton led VHS (6-6, 2-1) with 17 points, 6-3 senior Isaac Simcox (16, seven rebounds), Strong (15) and 5-8 senior Jake Johnston (10) also reached double figures.
“This was the best team basketball that I’ve seen in three years,” VHS coach Wayne Rasnick said. “I’m so pleased with these kids.”
The Bearcats outscored Marion 21-10 in the fourth quarter.
“It was bam, bam, bam, and nobody cared who scored. This is what I’ve been working for since I got here,” Rasnick said.
Marion (3-12, 0-3) was led by Kyle Robinson with 17 points.
