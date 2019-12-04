BRISTOL, Va. – It came down to the final seconds, but Sullivan North held on for a 32-29 victory over Marion in the Ballard Lee Bearcat Boys and Girls Tip-Off Tournament at the Bearcat Den.
The result wasn’t secure until a 3-pointer by Marion bounced off the rim as the horn sounded. It was tight throughout, a six-point lead by the Raiders midway through the third quarter was the largest lead of the game.
“This was a carbon copy of our prior games,” Sullivan North coach Travis Cain said. “We play the same type of defense and almost the same type of offense, but tonight we missed a ton of free throws that we have to make.”
It wasn’t a free throw clinic by either team. Marion shot only 50 percent from the line, but Sullivan North was a dismal 3-of-13 from the charity stripe.
Both teams had problems scoring throughout the game. Marion (0-1) went up 12-7 on a putback by Tanner Tate with 6:48 to play in the first half. They didn’t score again in the half, but the Raiders only had a trey by Bryson Vance and a layup by Trey Williams to even it up at 12-12 at intermission.
“We were just so inconsistent,” said first-year Marion coach Adam Burchet. “There’s definitely a lot of things we can work on. We didn’t shoot the ball well. We’ll get back to work, come down here tomorrow, and try to play better. I’m proud of the effort, we just didn’t make good decisions with the basketball.”
The Scarlet Hurricane struggled with turnovers in the second half. Sullivan North (3-1) went into full-court pressure and also used a half-court trap at times, forcing five of Marion’s 18 turnovers in the third quarter as the Raiders took a 24-18 lead, scoring frequently in transition.
“We had to use our defense to jump start our offense,” stated Cain. “Our offense was struggling, we just couldn’t score.”
Kesean Goins scored inside and Chris Jolllife dropped in a 3 for the Hurricane as they cut the lead to one. C.J. Mardis answered with a bucket in the paint to give the Raiders a 26-23 advantage going to the fourth.
Marion made only one field goal the final eight minutes, enabling Sullivan North to put the notch in the win column.
“We have to shoot better,” Burchet said. “We have to be more aggressive. Sullivan North just outplayed us.”
Neither team had a double-digit scorer. Kyle Robinson led Marion with nine points and Grant Williams grabbed seven rebounds. Isaiah Pruitt, Trey Williams, and Jacob Cross each scored seven points for the Raiders.
“My boys played really hard, just not very smart,” commented Cain. “I have to do a better job of getting them prepared. Marion played really hard. We just made a few more buckets than they did.”
GIRLS
Marion 52, Sullivan North 18
After a timid start the Scarlet Hurricane found the range to hand Sullivan North a 52-18 defeat. It was the first game of the year for the young squad from Marion.
“We came out a little slow, we didn’t get after it the way I wanted us to,” Marion coach Sallie Moss said. “After we picked it up, that’s the type of intensity we wanted. I want us to be aggressive and push the ball down the court. It took a while to get there but once we got in a rhythm, we started playing the way I expect us to play this year.”
Full-court pressure caused problems for the Raiders. They finished with 19 turnovers and Marion had the game under control with a 37-12 advantage at the half.
“We have some quickness, we just have to work to get in better defensive position,” said Moss. “We have to use our feet more than our hands, if we do that we’ll create more turnovers.”
The Scarlet Hurricane roster has no seniors, four juniors and seven sophomores with four starters returning.
“They’re young, but they’re not inexperienced,” Moss said. “They’ve played ball a long time. We have some high expectations.”
Haley Farris (14 points) and Amber Kimberlin (13 points) led the way for the Hurricane. Lilly Crawford led Sullivan North (1-3) with seven points.
George Wythe 61, John Battle 34
The John Battle girls stayed with the Maroons early, but the intense defensive pressure took its toll. George Wythe led 37-17 at halftime, on their way to a 61-34 triumph over John Battle.
“It was a slow start, a win is a win, but I’m not satisfied with the effort tonight,” GW coach Doug Campbell said. “But give some credit to Battle, they put some pressure on us. They threw over our press some, but we try to come at you in waves and force turnovers.”
The tenacious defense definitely causes problems for the Trojans. John Battle finished with 32 turnovers. After a five-point lead after eight minutes of play, the Maroons had increased it to 20 points at the half.
“We have to handle the pressure,” John Battle coach Jeff Adkins said. “That’s the way George Wythe plays, you have to get used to it. Until you do the same things going to happen night in, night out. Bottom line, we have to grow up.”
Anna McKee dropped in 11 points for the Trojans. Paeton Phillippi and Drea Betts poured in 21 points each for the Maroons (2-0).
“We have to stay focused and be intense all the way through the game,” Campbell said. “We want to keep our foot on the gas pedal, that’s what we try to do.”
