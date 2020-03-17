Lebanon High School’s girls basketball team had a history-making season and as a result the Pioneers took the top honors on the All-Southwest District squad.
Senior Averie Price was selected as SWD player of the year and Rex Parker took top coach honors as the Pioneers won their first outright district title in more than 40 years.
Kara Long also earned first-team status for the Pioneers, who finished 20-5.
