DAMASCUS, Va. – Holston boys basketball coach Jeff Austin refers to point guard Jordan Keith as the “Energizer Bunny.”
The 5-foot-10 senior and three-year starter lived up to that nickname late Friday night.
With 14 points, precision passing and relentless defense, Keith led the Cavalier to a 65-43 win over the Chilhowie Warriors in a Hogoheegee District showdown.
Holston (10-7, 4-1) tops the Hogoheegee standings over Chilhowie and Northwood, which both have 4-2 record. Holston last won the Hogoheegee regular season title in 1982.
“I’ve heard certain things about that,” Keith said. “It would be a great accomplishment to look back on.”
Keith knows all about accomplishments. He won Class 1 state titles last year in cross country and track and field with the 800. Keith has also recorded two other top-three finishes in the state cross country meet
So is there a carryover between the sports?
“Yes. Cross country really helps for endurance, and the track background is good for speed. I just try to put all that together,” Keith said.
Keith set a torrid pace Friday as Holston raced out to leads of 9-0 and 16-3. That margin expanded to 32-14 at halftime.
“That’s a faster start than I expected,” Austin said. “Chilhowie is a good and well-coached team. This was our first game since Jan. 21, so our guys were tired of practice. They went out there and played ball. “
Junior guard Nick Delatos led Holston with 24 points, while sophomore Bryce Sheet added 14.
“Nick and I are like the dynamic duo,” Keith said. “He works the all the time on his shot, and it’s nice to play with quick guys who like a fast pace.”
Austin pointed to another key to Holston’s success.
“This is one of the best, if not the best, defensive teams I’ve ever had,” Austin said. “Our new starters went 19-3 last year on the junior varsity level. We knew they could play, especially on defense.
Holston graduated six seniors from a team that won the first Hogoheegee tournament title in school history.
“This is our biggest win since the tournament,” Austin said. “With Jordan handling the ball and taking control of things as the floor general and Nick shooting the way he is, it’s a pretty lethal combination.”
The Cavaliers have district games remaining against Rural Retreat, Patrick Henry and Northwood. Holston dropped an overtime decision at Northwood earlier in the season.
“I don’t think these kids have spent much time looking in the trophy case, but they’re hungry and they know what’s at stake,” Austin said.
Keith, who has already signed with King University to run cross country and track and field, plans to keep pushing as the playoffs approach
“That’s our game. We like to attack and like it with the gym is rocking,” Keith said.
Chilhowie was forced to replace 75 percent of its scoring, including a pair of four-year regulars in Zack Cale and current Emory & Henry basketball player Dylan Catron.
Senior Ray Berry led Chilhowie Friday with 17 points.
GIRLS
Chilhowie 40, Holston 36
Sophomore guard Katie Barr set the pace in the first game with 16 points.
Senior guard Liyah French led Holston with 15.
The Cavaliers trailed only 30-29 with 4:48 left in the game when French converted a running drive, but the Warriors pulled away.
