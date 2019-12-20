Grayson Honaker shot his way to a Virginia High School League record on Friday afternoon.
The Honaker junior sank a state record 17 3-pointers and finished with 62 points as the Tigers dropped a 97-82 decision to the Claiborne Bulldogs in a losers bracket boys basketball game of the Smoky Mountain Classic in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
“I had no idea till the end of the game,” Honaker said. “I knew I had a lot of points, but I had no idea I had 62. They told me in the locker room that I broke a state record with the 17 3s.”
Honaker had 14 points in the first quarter, eight in the second, 12 in the third and then went off for 28 points in the fourth quarter.
“All game I was pretty hot from 3,” Honaker said. “I was just getting open and was hitting them. I didn’t really start to feel it until the end of the fourth and the rim seemed 20-feet wide.”
Eight of the 3-pointers came in that fourth quarter.
“At the very end I was trying to pull us back into it so I was just breaking my man down, getting dribble handoffs and coming off screens,” Honaker said. “I was just hitting every 3 I put up. … I just have to thank my teammates for helping me get a state record like this.”
Council’s Travis Viers had held the single-game record for 3-pointers since Dec. 11, 2009, when he knocked down 14 shots from beyond the arc in a win over John Battle.
David Bostic had the distinction of seeing both performances. He was an assistant at Council when Viers put on his shooting display and is now the assistant principal at Honaker.
The 62 points was a school record for Grayson Honaker, but not a family record.
His father, Danny, scored 78 points on Feb. 21, 1984 for the Whitewood Indians against Keokee.
Grayson Honaker joins Danny Honaker, Mark Robinson of Whitewood (74 points and 65 points twice in 1970) and Gate City’s Mac McClung (64 points in a 2017 regional tournament against Dan River) with notable high-scoring performances by players from far Southwest Virginia.
Trajon Boyd had 13 points on Friday for the Honaker Tigers (2-4), who play again today at 10 a.m.
