Grundy’s Cade Looney and Honaker’s LeeAnna McNulty were selected as the top basketball players in the Black Diamond District.

Looney was the boys player of the year after averaging 23 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and two assists per game as Grundy advanced to the state semifinals.

McNulty was the girls player of the year after averaging 19 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks per game for the VHSL Class 1 co-state champions. She also missed a large portion of the season while recovering from a knee injury.

Hurley’s Austin Cooper (boys) and Honaker’s Misty Davis Miller (girls) earned coach of the year accolades.

