Hamilton Campbell will be dishing and driving for a new team.
The talented point guard confirmed on Tuesday that he is transferring from Grundy High School to Carlisle School in Martinsville, Virginia, for the 2019-20 season.
Campbell begins classes at Carlisle on Aug. 20 and will also reclassify to the Class of 2022, gaining an extra year of high school basketball eligibility.
“A lot of things went into my decision to move,” Campbell said. “Mostly just playing the best competition possible and secondly, being closer to my family.”
Campbell spent his freshman season at George Wythe prior to having a breakout season for Grundy this past winter.
He averaged 17 points and seven assists per game as the Golden Wave went 23-2 in sweeping the Black Diamond District regular-season and tournament titles.
He doled out 22 assists in a December win over Patrick Henry, a mark believed to be a VHSL single-game record.
“The year I spent at Grundy was the best year of my life basketball-wise,” Campbell said. “We had a great team and I loved playing with those guys. I still speak to Coach [Brian] Looney on a regular basis.”
Grundy will definitely feel an absence without Campbell directing the offense.
“I wish him the best,” Looney said. “Enjoyed the year he played for me. He’s an extremely hard-working kid, always in the gym. He has great court vision and tremendous passer of the basketball.”
Thon Maker of the Detroit Pistons played two seasons at Carlisle, which has won seven VISAA (Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association) state championships.
“I chose Carlisle because me and Coach [Brandon] Smith and [Coach] Quentin [Cook] have a great relationship and I feel like they know what it takes and will help me make it to the next level, which is my ultimate goal,” Campbell said. “Also, academics are a big part of my life and Carlisle has a great academic program.”
Campbell spent the summer playing for Team XPlosion, an AAU squad coached by Virginia High girls hoops coach Kevin Timmons. This a guy player who dedicates 12 months of the year to the game.
“Hamilton is what I consider a true point guard. He has a high basketball IQ and great court vision,” said Carlisle head coach Brandon Smith. “I noticed right away watching his highlights on social media he can run a team and gets his teammates involved. What impressed me most about Hamilton during our first conversation is his commitment to play defense and knowing that offense is fun, but defense wins championships. I am a bit old school when it comes to how I want my point guards to be and that’s a pass-first point guard that can guard. Although, in this day in time you have to be able to score it as well and Hamilton is very capable of creating his own shot.”
