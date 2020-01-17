HONAKER, Va. – The Grundy Golden Wave has size, speed, and athleticism. It was on display in a 73-49 rout of Honaker in Black Diamond District boys basketball game at A.P. Baldwin Gymnasium on Friday.
“This was huge, district game at Honaker,” Grundy coach Brian Looney said. “There’s no bigger game on our schedule. We’ve had some nice wins, but I told the kids they don’t matter. What matters is these Black Diamond District games.”
Honaker (5-10, 1-3) came out with a good game plan. The Tigers double and triple teamed Grundy post Cade Looney.
It worked in the first quarter with the Tigers leading 17-15 after eight minutes of play. Logan Cole hit three 3s in the second quarter and the Golden Wave began to pull away. Grundy had seven 3-pointers in the first half.
“They were running a little junk there. I don’t blame them it was good strategy, taking our big player out,” Brian Looney said. “Thankfully we had some kids step up and hit some shots. Logan Cole and Logan Thacker really stepped up and kind of shot them out of it.”
Grundy (11-1, 3-0) began to pull away and was up 40-28 at the half, as they won their seventh contest in a row. The Wave continued to impose its will on the Tigers in the second half, outscoring them 33-21.
It was a special night for Cade Looney as he became the program’s all-time leading scorer.
The junior finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks. Corey Keene (17 points, 12 rebounds), and Logan Cole (15 points) were also strong for Grundy, which remained atop the BDD standings.
The Tigers were led by Grayson Honaker with a game-high 31 points.
“We had a lull on offense in the second quarter,” Honaker coach Brandon Miller said. “They hit some 3s and got some separation. Grundy is a good team, I’ve played every strong team in the region and I have to say Grundy is the top team in Region 1D right now in my mind.”
GIRLS
Honaker 54, Grundy 47
Honaker took over sole possession of first place in the BDD standings with a victory in the girls game.
When Mashayla Belcher scored inside, Grundy had a 45-41 lead with three minutes to play. Halle Hilton and Kyla Boyd nailed back-to-back treys for the Tigers and they never trailed again, picking up the key win.
Honaker (12-5, 4-0) has now won six in a row. The Tigers were led by LeeAnna McNulty (19 points), Boyd (12 points) and Lara McClanahan (10 points).
Kennedi Plymal (14 points) and Belcher (12 points) led Grundy (8-2, 2-1).
