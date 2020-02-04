BLUEFIELD, Va. – Graham recovered from a slow start and rolled past Richlands 84-63 to claim the Southwest District regular-season boys basketball title.
“After the first four minutes or so our shots started to drop and when we started to score we could put some pressure on them,” Graham coach Todd Baker said.
The G-Men trailed 15-9 after one quarter, but put 22 points on the board in the second and led 31-23 at the half.
Logan Simmons came off the bench to give the G-Men a huge lift hitting a pair of baskets and a 3-pointer in the first half.
“That was huge,” Baker said.
The G-Men came out in the third quarter and built leads as large as 15 points, before Richlands rallied to trail by nine. David Graves was steady all night for the G-Men, who got 10 players into the action.
“We were trying to wear them down a little bit. I felt like [Richlands coach] Fred [Phillips] wasn’t playing as many as he normally does and they may have gotten a little tired at the end,” Baker said.
Cade Simmons tried valiantly to keep Richlands in it and finished with 26 points to lead the Blues. Richlands fell to 11-8 with the loss and will finish regular season play Friday against Virginia High.
Graham wraps up the district and is 14-5 heading in to a game tonight against Princeton before finishing up the regular season at Lebanon and at home against Oak Hill Academy’s Red team.
GIRLS
Richlands 47, Graham 45
In the girls game, it came down to the wire with Richlands winning.
Lauren Earls’ bucket with 1.8 seconds left capped a Richlands comeback and gave the Blue Tornado the victory.
The G-Girls led 45-43 with 49.7 seconds left in the game. A pair of free throws by Rachel Rife tied it for the Blues and Graham missed a shot with 20 seconds left to set the stage for the final play of the game.
Tornado coach Aaron Lowe took a timeout and drew up the final attempt with Earls driving the lane and hitting a short jumper. Graham missed a shot at the buzzer and Richlands claimed the district win.
Denissa Ball (14 points) and Earls (12 points) led Richlands.
Julia Day had 13 points for Graham and Stella Gunter added 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.