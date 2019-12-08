BRISTOL, Va. - “Shoot when you are on, shoot when you are off and get back on.”
That was the advice Doug Campbell learned many years ago, and he shared with the George Wythe girls basketball team.
Hailey Patel listened.
The George Wythe sophomore overcame shooting struggles to can a 3 at the buzzer to force overtime and the Maroons went on to a 54-50 Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Tournament girls championship game victory over Virginia High on Saturday night at the Bearcat Den.
George Wythe (4-0) took control in overtime, rallying from a 13-point with 4:40 left in the fourth quarter to claim the tourney title.
“Our mentality has been shaped for the whole season,” George Wythe junior Meleah Kirtner said. “We have been train to push as hard as we can, no matter what the score or how much we are down. Without great coaches that push us to our limits, we wouldn’t have been where we were.”
Virginia High (2-1) head coach Kevin Timmons was certainly pleased with the effort of the Bearcats, who are rebuilding after losing three seniors who are now playing college basketball.
“It was not that we were missing shots. That is credit to a good team,” Timmons said. “That is a good team, they will beat everybody by 40. This is supposed to be a down year for us. We just proved we can play with anybody.”
Maria Wilson’s sixth 3-pointer of the game and a putback by Madison Worley put the Bearcats up 45-32 with 4:40 left in the fourth period. It was all Maroons from there, with George Wythe outscoring Virginia High 22-5 the rest of the way.
“I think it was the third, maybe the fourth quarter we showed some bad body language,” Campbell said. “Like I told them this is only game four. Win or lose, we always like to win them, but win or lose, this is still game four no matter what happens.”
Just a sophomore, Patel struggled much of the night, connecting on just 2-of-11 shots, including 2-of-10 from 3-point range, but her first made 3 followed a pair of baskets by Drea Betts. She added a free throw and then connected with a 3 at the buzzer to send the game into an extra period tied 46-46.
“That was a big shot. Like I tell all my girls. I don’t ever tell them not to shoot. We are going to shoot it,” Campbell said. “You can’t make them if don’t shoot them. A big shot by her, a good screen down, a good wide open look.”
George Wythe took its first lead since it was 2-0 to open the overtime period and never trailed again to pull away for the hard-fought win.
“That is one of those good wins that we didn’t play pretty, we didn’t play great, but we got after it and came out with a win so I am excited about it,” Campbell said. “They did fight us hard, but I didn’t think we played up to par.
“Give them some credit, but like I said, I didn’t feel we gave our best effort tonight, but sometimes when you don’t give your best effort and find a way to win that is a sign of a good team.”
George Wythe was led by Betts with 17 points, MaKemzi Ingo with 12 and 10 by Kirtner, whose Maroons have big goals for the season ahead.
“We just had to come together and play as a team,” Kirtner said. “We struggled during that a lot of the year that we have played together, but I think this is a big momentum push for us and if we will continue to play like that, we should be having good season.
“We want to make it all the way this year and prove everybody wrong.”
Worley had a huge game for Virginia High, collecting 14 points and 19 rebounds. Wilson was effective as well, connecting on six 3s to finsh with 23 points.
“Give credit to those girls in that locker room. They played extremely hard. I probably should have called a timeout, but with them being young and inexperienced, they stepped up in a big way,” Timmons said. “I have always said it, you get beat by one, you always win by one. We will get one.
“They better gain a lot confidence, and it better be a statement to a lot of other people.”
BOYS
John Battle 48, Holston 45
Reed Samuel scored 20 points, including a 3 to put the Trojans up to stay with 48.4 seconds to go to lead the Trojans to the boys championship over the Cavaliers.
John Battle (3-0), who made just one of its first nine free throws, made 10-of-11 from that point, including two each by Zach Smith and Jayden Farley to hold off the Cavaliers.
“It was a battle. We knew that Holston was going to come in confident after beating Virginia High last night and I told the kids we have got to be ready to play from the get-go,” John Battle head coach Steve Posey said. “We had some struggles. It was a roller-coaster ride for two-and-a half to three quarters, but then we buckled down in the fourth quarter and actually played like we are capable of playing and pulled it out at the end.
“Give Holston credit, they played hard.”
Quaheim Brooks led Holston with 14 points, including a 3 with 1:58 to play to put the Cavaliers up 42-41. Jordan Keith added 12 points for Holston.
Smith tallied 12 points for John Battle, which won the boys title for the third year in a row, the previous seasons with John Odum as the head coach. Posey replaced Odum after he passed away over the summer.
Posey said the win was definitely a good way to honor Odum’s memory.
“Every time we came here during his week we said round one, round two and this was the third round,” Posey said. “Coach started it two years ago with the first one, he got the second one last year and then we finished with the third one this year.”
