BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – It was a night to honor a local legend by naming a court for him.
A current product of the hardwood is doing a good job of putting his own stamp on local basketball floors.
Gate City senior Bradley Dean scored 37 points, including 19 after the break, leading the Blue Devils to a hard-fought 87-72 win over Sullivan East on Saturday night at the Dyer Dome.
The court at the Patriot Palace was dedicated to the memory of longtime Sullivan East girls coach Mickey Forrester between the boys and girls varsity games.
“I wish we could have had a better night for the win sake, but we love that all the Lady Patriots were here and it is a great night to dedicate to the floor to him and what an outstanding career that he had,” Sullivan East boys coach John Dyer said. “We would like to have won the game, but we laid it on the floor.
“We will come back and get ready for the next one.”
Sullivan East came out shooting 3s, making eight of them in the first quarter alone to take a 28-19 lead after the opening eight minutes. They only managed three the rest of the game.
“I have been a part of a few games like that and it is usually not good when you hit a bunch early,” Gate City head coach Scott Vermillion said. “I was hoping we could stay close in that game.”
Jon Compton and Dean connected for 27 first half points to put the Blue Devils up 43-42 at the break. There were four lead changes in the third period before Gate City began to pull away behind the play of Dean, who had 12 points in the fourth quarter alone.
Dean has been a solid contributor for Gate City, but is now the Dean of the Blue Devils with McClung (Georgetown) and Zac Ervin (Elon) now playing at the next level.
“The guys that around Bradley have played with him a long time and Bradley is okay scoring eight or nine and find those guys, but obviously he has got to score for us,” Vermillion said. “He makes his teammates better, he is able to draw to and get rid of it and our other guys are learning to put themselves in position to really to score because we have got to have scoring out of those guys.”
Compton had five 3s to finish with 21 points, while Andrew Hensley added 11 for the Blue Devils (2-1), who have played three Tennessee schools early, losing to Dobyns-Bennett and taking down Daniel Boone and the Patriots.
“The first three games of the season, three good teams on the road, but you know why we play those guys,” said Vermillion, whose Blue Devils outscored the Patriots 26-14 in the final period. “At the end you hope to have seen a lot of good things and there is no better program than John Dyer’s East program, Dobyns-Bennett and Boone, they are great programs too.
“On the road to start the year off builds character.”
Dylan Bartley led the Patriots (6-5) with three 3s and 21 points, while Mason Montgomery had four 3s and 14 points.
“A heck of a basketball game, the score does not indicate what the score was,” Dyer said. “Those guys are excellent. That guy [Dean], we tried to stop him and he is so quick, so smooth with the ball, shoots it so well and you have to be out there on him.
“We knew 10 [Compton] could shoot it, but when 11 [Hensley) makes 3s, that makes it really hard and those guys inside are monsters. They are big, strong and tough.”
Both teams finished with 11 3s apiece.
“We battled, made a couple of shots there in that run that we were there and we just didn’t finish it,” said Dyer, whose Patriots pulled within 70-66 with 2:33 to play. “Overall this game will do nothing but make us better, make us tougher.
“A great crowd, hats off to Gate City, they are really good. They will play anybody and they are just tough.”
GIRLS
Gate City 49, Sullivan East 38
Sarah Thompson scored 13 points and Braylin Steele added 10 to lead the Gate City girls past the Patriots.
Gate City led 27-15 going into halftime, paced by Thompson with 11 points. Sullivan East cut the deficit to 33-27 on a 3 by Emma Aubrey going into the final period.
Steele tallied six of Gate City’s 16 fourth quarter points to enable the Blue Devils to maintain the lead.
Sullivan East was led by Jenna Hare with 14 points, 10 from Hayley Grubb and another nine – all from 3-point range – by Aubrey.
