GATE CITY, Va. - Kayli Dunn is just 15 years old, but the Gate City freshman made a memory to last a lifetime on Friday night.
So did Lexi Ervin.
Dunn, a 5-foot-6 freshman, canned a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Blue Devils to a 69-67 Mountain 7 District homecoming victory over Abingdon at Gate City Middle School.
“That was a big moment,” said Dunn, with a smile.
Dunn scored all seven of Gate City’s points in the extra period, following up another buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Ervin, another freshman, to send the game into overtime.
“We had a freshman send us into overtime and a freshman hit a game-winning shot, that is huge for us,” Gate City head coach Kelly Houseright said.
It was just the second loss of the season for Abingdon (17-2, 8-1), which had a 10-game win streak snapped, while dropping its first district game.
“Hats off to them, they made big shots,” Abingdon head coach Jimmy Brown said. “The Ervin kid hit some big shots and the Dunn kid there at the end, that is a huge shot for a freshman. She stepped up and knocked it down.”
Abingdon led 60-51 with 1:40 to play and Gate City junior standout Sarah Thompson wasn’t in the game with an injury. Not a problem for the Blue Devils, who got a 3 from Kendall Quillen - who was crowned homecoming queen later in the night - and a pair of baskets from Riley Houseright and Samantha Jerrell to pull within 62-59 with 11.9 seconds to play.
“The thing that is most impressive for me is we are down nine with about a minute or so to go without Sarah on the floor and we keep our composure and do a good job coming back and getting into the game,” Kelly Houseright said.
Abingdon, which struggled all night to make shots, was also just 8-for-18 from the free throw line, missing a pair of in the final seconds to give the Blue Devils a chance to tie the game.
“We had about four or five chances there to ice the game and we missed some cheap ones, we missed some free throws,” Brown said. “There are a few times like why are we shooting the ball. We have got some seniors that have played a lot of minutes and we put a lot on their shoulders and tonight they took a few shots I am sure they would like to have back there at the end.”
The ball wound up with Ervin, the winner of a 3-point contest in Bristol earlier this season, took the shot at the buzzer to force overtime to the delight of the packed gymnasium.
Dunn traded baskets with Peyton Carter - who had a game-high 32 points for the Falcons - in overtime, with Carter driving to the basket to put Abingdon up 67-66 with 12.4 seconds to play.
After a blocked shot by the Falcons, an inbound pass went to Dunn.
“I looked for the open person. I looked for Sarah first, that is our number one look and then it wasn’t open so I just took the shot and it wound up working out in the end,” Dunn said. “I felt a little confident. I looked up at the time before I caught the basketball and then I had to make my decision then.”
Ervin led Gate City (10-8, 6-3) - which had lost at Abingdon by two points last month - with 13 points, while Thompson had 12 and Jerrell tossed in 10.
“It was just a great win for us,” Houseright said. “We needed it big time.”
Cassie Farley added 12 points for Abingdon, while Morgan Blevins and Emily Breeding had nine points each for the Falcons.
“We can either learn from it and move on or we can hang our heads and pout and we may lose a few more,” Brown said. “We talked about it at one point there in the game, things like this in a couple of weeks will end your season. Hopefully we will use it as a learning experience and move on.”
BOYS
Gate City 84, Abingdon 48
Andrew Hensley came off the bench to score 20 points for the Blue Devils, who outscored the Falcons 48-25 in the second half. Bradley Dean added 18 points for Gate City (13-4, 9-0), which has beaten Abingdon by 34 and 36 points this season.
“Our other kids are starting to have some confidence in themselves,” said Gate City head coach Scott Vermillion, whose Blue Devils led 36-23 at the break with the high-scoring Dean with six points. “They can play, and Brad is starting to find them. This is a good team win. The second half we hit some shots.”
Abingdon (9-9, 5-4) was led by Jake Thacker with 12 points and nine each from Jake O’quinn and Chase Hungate.
“At the end of the day we know we have to shoot better than 35 percent coming in here,” Abingdon head coach Aaron Williams said. “Our effort was good, but when they can get into the lane they are pretty tough.
“We missed some rotations early in the game and they got some easy buckets, but we have just got to shoot a little bit better than we did tonight.”
