GATE CITY, Va. – Scott Vermillion has had (more than) his share of great high school basketball players in his 17 years as head man at Gate City, but Saturday night it was clearly demonstrated that the man can flat coach as well.
With ex-Gate City stars Mac McClung and Zac Ervin off playing Division I ball and Bradley Dean sitting in street clothes, the other Blue Devils all banded together Saturday night to earn a 79-72 non-conference win over Sullivan East.
It was an impressive outing for a roundball program which knows no limits, even with 31-point-per-game scorer Dean out due to a one-game suspension, for being ejected after picking up two technical fouls in Friday’s win over Union.
“This is one of my most-proud wins,” said Vermillion, who won a Class 2 state championship in 2018 and got to the Final Four in 2019. “I know they can do it, make no mistake, but to actually do it is a different thing.
“I’m a proud poppa right now.”
Against a capable opponent that no doubt had confidence that it could win, the Blue Devils seemed to make all the right plays. Almost every time.
“It’s reps and habits and culture and terminology ...” Vermillion said. “We start in the third grade teaching our kids some of these things.
“Eventually you’ve got to let them go, like your children when they turn 18 or 19. You turn ‘em loose and let ‘em play.
“It’s like [former Gate City football coach] Nick Colobro said to us one time when we asked him how he replaced these guys – ‘The guys behind them are glad they’re gone – they’re ready.’ And these guys were ready.”
Six-four senior Andrew Hensley was money and scored 23 points to lead Gate City offensively, but about 10 Blue Devils stepped up at different times.
Defensive whiz Jon Compton and fellow senior veteran David George both scored 13 points for Vermillion, who received timely blocked shots from Jon Sallee, terrific hard work on the glass by Luke Reed and Eli Starnes, situational big plays from D’Andre Mack and Matthew Gose, a key 3-point jumper by Jacob Taylor, and ballhawking defense from Dakota Howell.
“It shows you Coach Vermillion knows what he’s talking about,” George said. “When he says you’re a role player, you know there’s a specific thing you must do to help the team. And when we put ‘em all together, you see what happens.”
Gate City, down 16-12 after one quarter, scored on its first four possessions of the second period to grab a 22-18 lead it would not relinquish.
The Blue Devils were up 35-31 at halftime and 59-54 through three quarters.
East (12-12) stayed in the game by hitting 13 shots from beyond the 3-point arc, with Eric Hare and Ethan Bradford each making five such bombs for longtime Patriot coach John Dyer.
Hare and Bradford both finished with 17 points to back Dylan Bartley, who scored 18. Clayton Iverster added 10 points for the Patriots, who were playing without regular Mason Montgomery.
GIRLS
Sullivan East 69, Gate City 65 (OT)
The Patriots won a slugfest in the girls game, getting it done at the foul line in overtime for a road decision over the homestanding Blue Devils.
East made nine of 10 free throws in the extra period and Hayley Grubb hit a 3-point jumper, lifting the Patriots (15-9) from a 57-57 tie at the end of regulation.
Jenna Hare scored 21 points to lead the balanced Patriots, who got 15 points apiece from Grubb and Riley Nelson and 11 more Emma Aubrey. Hare and Aubrey both recorded three of East’s eight 3-point makes on the evening.
Gate City (8-7) was led by the 29-point game of junior Sarah Thompson, who netted the 1,000th point of her still-young career. Lexi Ervin added 15 for the Blue Devils, who were without injured regulars Sam Jerrell and Kendal Quillen.
The Devils missed three shots in the last five seconds of regulation.
