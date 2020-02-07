NORTON, Va. – After being neck and neck throughout the first half on Friday night, the Gate City Blue Devils kept their undefeated Mountain 7 District streak alive with an 84-67 boys basketball victory over the Wise County Central Warriors.
“They’re very, very good. They have two players that can go out and score on us. So guarding those guys, it takes a while to acclimate yourself to that and what they’re doing,” Gate City coach Scott Vermillion said. “And then they missed some shots they usually hit. It most likely could have been really, really close at the end, they just missed some shots. So a very good game, I hate that there has to be a loser in these games.”
The first half saw the Warriors and the Blue Devils remaining hot on each other’s heels, as neither team led by more than five points through the first two quarters with multiple lead changes throughout. Gate City would come through in the clutch at the end of each period, with a last second shot in the first quarter and a 6-0 run to close out the second quarter to hold the lead at both buzzers.
The run to close out the first half appeared to shift the momentum in favor of the Blue Devils, as they scored 25 points in the third quarter and 28 points in the fourth quarter to seal the victory and continue their undefeated streak against league opponents.
They outplayed us,” Central coach T.J. McAmis said. “We expected to win and not lose, so it’s not positive. The positive thing is we’re going to get back out there, get back up and we’ll work to play them again.”
Bradley Dean carried Gate City to victory, making 11 field goals and shooting 12-for-14 from the free throw line to finish with a game-high 37 points. Jon Compton shot a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to end the night with 16 points, while Eli Starnes and Andrew Hensley rounded out the team’s double-digit scorers with 11 and 10 points respectively.
“Brad [Dean] was on fire early. He kept us in the game,” Vermillion said. “And then we got a few stops. If you can get stops and then a score and a stop, and do that a couple times you can watch your lead grow a little bit. Slowly, but it grows.”
The Warriors were led by Elijah Hayes and Isaiah McAmis in the loss, as they combined to make five of the team’s six three-pointers and ended the night with 26 and 23 points respectively.
As the district tournament inches closer, Vermillion said that he feels any team in the Mountain 7 could have a shot at winning it all.
“We’re obviously going to see this bunch. They’re very, very good. Our league’s got good teams. Union, Wise, us — any of us I think could win it. It’s just the way the ball bounced,” Vermillion said. “We’re going to make it through district tournament first, and try to improve on some things and hopefully get a good seed in the region and see what happens.”
GIRLS
Gate City 51, Wise County Central 37
A high-scoring second quarter proved the difference in the girls game as Gate City earned the road victory.
“I thought we played well defensively in the first half, our shots just weren’t falling,” Blue Devils coach Kelly Smith Houseright said. “In the second half I think we relaxed a bit too much. We’ve just got to focus on getting better and more consistent, but I thought the first half, defensively, we played hard and we played well enough to win.”
After a slow start that saw both teams combine for just nine points in the first period, the Blue Devils pulled away with a 22-point scoring outburst in the second quarter thanks in part to four three-point baskets by Gate City.
The Warriors opened the second half by going on a 10-3 scoring run to cut the deficit to nine points, but the Blue Devils would outscore Central 20-15 to close out the game and seal the win.
“I thought we played really hard. We competed. We had a bad second quarter — I think they hit four or five 3s — we made some mistakes defensively and they took advantage of it,” Warriors coach Robin Dotson said. “We just got to keep playing. We’re getting a little bit better, but when the playoffs come we’ve got to get a lot better. We’re going to have to learn how to win ballgames.”
Junior Sarah Thompson led Gate City with a game-high 22 points — nine of which came during the outburst in the second quarter. Freshman Alexis Ervin and senior Kendal Quillen tied for second on the team with nine points each.
The Warriors were led on offense by Hannah Carter, who made four field goals and finished with nine points and 13 rebounds. Hannah McAmis was second on the team with seven points, while Jill Sturgill and Callie Mullins finished with six points apiece.
As the start of the Mountain 7 District tournament rapidly approaches, Houseright said her team needs to focus on closing out the regular season on a high note to build momentum for the tournament.
“I think we’re competitive,” Houseright said. “Next week we’ve got two big games — we play Daniel Boone and play Lee and we’ve just got to finish strong and get the momentum going into the tournament.”
