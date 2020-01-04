GATE CITY, Va. – Some things never change, it would seem.
The Gate City boys basketball team returned to the comfy confines of Mountain 7 District play Friday night and got back to its old ways of manhandling league opposition, blistering shellshocked John Battle by a 90-40 count.
The Blue Devils (4-4, 2-0), who haven’t lost to a league foe since since January 2015, returned from a learning experience in Florida over the Christmas break, when it lost a pair of tournament games against top-notch competition.
Meanwhile, as the Blue Devils were away, Mountain 7 foes Wise Central and Lee High turned in impressive holiday tournament showings of their own.
“Those teams in Florida were 6A and 7A schools with 2,000 and 3,000 students,” said longtime Gate City coach Scott Vermillion, admitting that Mountain 7 opponents are perhaps optimistic about their chances to knock Gate City down a notch this season. “And Science Hill is no shabby team either, and those Tennessee schools [Daniel Boone and Dobyns-Bennett] are good. That’s why we play that schedule.
“You know, we’ve been very fortunate to run the tables on our league for several years and I’m sure those guys are sitting there waiting, thinking we’re down. Maybe we are and maybe we aren’t, but that’s not my concern.
“My concern is that we become a little better each time we practice and play. Tonight we got better.”
Those around the Gate City program have seen the Blue Devils as an offensive-minded team in recent years, but the Trojans (4-5, 0-2) would beg to differ after their most-recent trip to Scott County.
Gate City’s in-your-face defense produced a good number of John Battle’s 28 turnovers, a fact first-year Trojan coach Steve Posey found hard to swallow.
“I thought we were prepared and we did OK in the first quarter, but in typical Gate City fashion they turned up the pressure and we made lazy passes and they just put it on us,” said Posey, whose club trailed 27-19 before Gate City finished the first half on a 10-2 run. “Gate City has another good team.”
Vermillion said the days of Mac McClung and Zac Ervin are no more.
“When Mac came along we really wanted to keep him on the floor, but prior to that we were a defensive-minded program,” Vermillion said. “Not that we weren’t with those guys too, we just did it differently.
“We’ve got the athleticism [on this team] to do that this year.”
Still, Gate City did hang 90 points on Battle, which was outscored 35-9 in the third quarter as the second half snowballed on the Trojans.
Senior guard Bradley Dean led the Blue Devils with 37 points, hitting four 3-point bombs and 15 of 26 shots from the floor. He had a pair of fastbreak dunks.
Senior teammate Jon Compton, formerly just a defensive whiz and now a confident shooter, hit 5 of 12 shots from beyond the arc and scored 19 points.
Andrew Hensley scored 12 points for Gate City, including the first two of the game on a two-handed dunk in transition.
Battle was led by the 11 points of Reed Samuel and the 10 points of Zach Smith.
GIRLS
Gate City 67, John Battle 50
Gate City’s girls won their second Mountain 7 game in as many outings, methodically easing past the Trojans.
The Blue Devils (5-4, 2-0) led 21-17 at the first stop and 34-27 at halftime, before expanding their edge to 47-35 by the end of the third quarter.
Sarah Thompson, a junior, scored 17 points to pace balanced Gate City, which received two 3-point jumpers and 13 points from freshman Lexi Ervin.
Senior Bethany Smith buried six 3-point shots and scored 24 points to lead John Battle (3-6, 0-2). Teammate Anna McKee tossed in 16 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.