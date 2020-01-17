COEBURN, Va. – With her basketball team facing a nine-point deficit in the second quarter, Eastside junior wing Anna Whited was focused on one word.
“Attack. We had to keep applying defensive pressure, force steals and work our way back into the game. That’s always the plan,” Whited said.
With the 5-foot-7 Whited setting a torrid pace, the Eastside Spartans extended their Cumberland District win streak to 32 games Friday with a 69-57 decision over the Thomas Walker Pioneers.
Eastside and Thomas Walker tied for first in the Cumberland District coaches poll, and fans in both communities had been counting down the days until Friday’s showdown.
After falling behind 5-0, TW grabbed an 8-7 lead at the 3:15 mark of the first quarter on a 3-pointer from junior guard from Shelbie Fannon. Relying on a 1-2-2 zone defense featuring tall post players, the Pioneers pushed their margin to 19-10 with just over three minutes left in the first half.
“We only scored seven points in that first quarter,” Eastside coach Barry Ruff said. “Thomas Walker has length and we knew they were going to keep that zone on us. We worked on it in practice, but we just didn’t execute early.”
The Spartans (11-3, 4-0) went to their transition game in the second half behind 5-10 senior Kaylee Yates (22 points) and Whited. When Whited drove the length of the floor for a layup to close the third quarter, the Spartans had a 39-37 advantage.
Eastside protected its lead with composure at the final line in the final quarter. The Spartans made a total of 28 of 41 shots, while forcing 24 turnovers with relentless man-to-man defense.
“We made some adjustments at halftime and outplayed them in the second half,” Ruff said. “When you press teams into taking a bad shot, that’s the same as a turnover. That’s what we were working toward.”
Thomas Walker sophomore Lakin Burke, who shared the Cumberland MVP award with Yates last season, helped the Pioneers rebound from a 2-20 record in 2018 to a 16-7 mark under new head coach Jonathan Lovelace.
The 6-1 Burke collected 22 points Friday and Fannon added 17, but the Pioneers (10-2) lost four starters to fouls and had two other players saddled with four fouls.
“We played great in the first half,” Lovelace said. “We knew that [Eastside] has a great rebounding team and we worked on boxing out all week, but we just didn’t take care of business on the glass in the second half and Eastside made us pay. And we had a ton of turnovers.”
Lovelace formerly served as an assistant to current Thomas Walker boys coach Jerry Myers at Volunteer High School and TW. Lovelace said his turnaround masterstroke has been based on the basics.
“We’re building a new culture in the program,” Lovelace said. “From day one, we’ve stressed defense. The players bought it into that plan and that’s really what has turned things around. “
Eastside returned every starter from a 19-7 team that swept the regular season and tournament titles in the Cumberland, but Ruff felt his team deserved more respect.
“We’re the defending champs and we’ve got everybody back,” Ruff said. “We’ve won 32 straight district games now and people still doubt us. And the [Thomas Walker] coach made comments about making a deep post-season run, so we felt they were overlooking us.
“Anna and Kaylee stepped up and showed why they’re the best two players in the district.”
Whited finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds and six steals.
“Way before the season, we heard that this was going to be one of the best games of the year,” Whited said. “We’re used to big crowds and fans yelling.”
The Spartans were well aware of their Cumberland streak.
“Coach Ruff told us about it Thursday in practice,” Whited said. “It means a lot to us. We keep pushing the tempo, boxing out for rebounds and just attacking. That’s our game.”
BOYS
Eastside 71, T. Walker 35
Before the late contest, Eastside senior guard Ethan Powers was honored at half court for setting the all-time school scoring record for the Spartans.
Powers added 21 more points in the game as the Spartans cruised to another win. Freshman Eli McCoy added 16 points for Eastside.
