The Eastside High School Spartans defended their Cumberland District regular-season girls basketball championship during the 2019-20 season. The key word in that sentence is defended.
“We pride ourselves on our defense,” said Eastside senior Kaylee Yates. “Coach [Barry] Ruff always told us that offense wins games, but defense wins championships and we take that to heart.”
The 5-foot-11 Yates has bought into that philosophy as evidenced by the fact she is averaging three steals per game to go along with the 17 points and 11 rebounds she provides each contest.
Her versatility was on display in Friday’s win over Rye Cove as she produced a 24-point, 14-rebound, four-steal stat line.
“Kaylee is one of those players that just always seems to find the ball off the rim and takes care of it,” Ruff said. “That is something you can’t coach. She also typically guards the tallest players on the other team, which because of her length is an asset to us.”
Ruff admits he couldn’t have envisioned such a scenario five years ago.
“I will say she is the most improved overall player I’ve coached at Eastside from the start to now,” the coach said. “When I first came and saw her on JV, I thought she would never be a starter or benefit us at all. Then she went to work and look at her now.”
Yates shared Cumberland District player of the year honors with Thomas Walker’s Lakin Burke last season and has not had a letdown this winter.
“I think I have improved a lot since last year,” Yates said. “I have upped my scoring and I have gotten much better on defense.”
The gym has become a second home for Yates.
“The thing that impresses me the most about Kaylee is her passion for the sport,” Ruff said. “She loves basketball. It is her life.”
Yates and dynamic junior guard Anna Whited have provided Eastside with one of Southwest Virginia’s top duos.
“Kaylee and Anna are the clear leaders of this team,” Ruff said. “They feed off each other. Anna benefits from Kaylee’s scoring and Kaylee benefits from Anna’s defensive pressure and gets steals and rebounds because of it.”
Whited hurt her knee last week in a loss to Union and her status for this week’s Cumberland District tournament is unknown at this point.
Eastside (18-4) has won 39 consecutive regular-season games against Cumberland District foes and will open district tournament play on Tuesday. The Spartans have clinched a spot in the Region 1D tournament along with Hogoheegee District champion Patrick Henry and Black Diamond District titlist Honaker.
As the postseason begins, Yates and the Spartans will once again get defensive.
“This season has been a great experience for us all,” Ruff said. “All 10 of the girls work hard and bring it every day in practice and that is the reason why we have been so successful this year. We do not have one person you have to gameplan for like a lot of successful teams, we have a group of girls who all can play D and can score.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.