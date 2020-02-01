COEBURN, Va. – A 12-4 scoring run just before halftime changed the momentum of the game in favor of Eastside on Friday night, as the Spartans completed the Cumberland District doubleheader sweep with a 52-48 boys basketball victory over the J.I. Burton Raiders.
“This was identical to the Norton game. We let them kind of punch us in the mouth and then we settled in and started to play, we got a lead, and I told the kids at halftime Norton is a good team, they’re going to make a run, we’re going to have to do our best to absorb it, and I thought we did,” Eastside coach Patrick Damron said. “I thought we made winning plays. I thought we won some 50-50 balls that we didn’t win on Tuesday [in a loss to Twin Springs], but overall I can’t say enough about our defensive presence and our presence of mind.”
A roar from the Burton fans echoed through the gym after Isaiah Kinser opened the game with a 3-pointer from the corner to put the Raiders on the scoreboard first. The Raiders would jump out to a 16-4 lead halfway through the first period, but a buzzer-beating shot by Ethan Powers would bring the Spartans within three points of Burton to close the quarter.
With just over four minutes remaining until halftime, the Spartans tied the game at 17 before Eli McCoy made a shot from under the basket to give Eastside its first lead of the game. That basket shifted the momentum in the Spartans favor, as they went on a 12-4 run to close out the period and enter halftime with a 29-21 lead.
The Raiders came back to outscore the Spartans 13-10 in the third quarter and cut Eastside’s lead to four points entering the final period. Burton would then outshoot Eastside from the field with seven baskets to the Spartans four, but it was a free throw by Will Stansberry in the final seconds of the game that would seal the win for Eastside and move the team into sole possession of first place in the Cumberland District.
“That was Burton-Eastside — what else do you expect?” J.I. Burton coach Caleb Church said. “Man I can’t be mad at my guys, I can’t be mad at them. We got up, they got up, it went back and forth for a little bit. But I’m proud of the way we fought back.”
Powers led the Spartans with a game-high 19 points while shooting 4-for-6 from the free throw line. Stansberry provided the clutch offense for the Spartans late in the game, as nine of his 11 points came in the fourth quarter. McCoy and Connor Blevins had nine points each.
Burton’s leading scorers in the loss were the Culbertson brothers, as they accounted for 16 of the team’s 22 field goals with Mikey Culbertson leading the team with 18 points while Trevor Culbertson ended the night with 14 points.
The Spartans will head on the road for their next game, when they take on Thomas Walker on Friday. Burton will return home on Tuesday night for its final home game of the regular season when they host Twin Springs.
GIRLS
Eastside 68, J.I. Burton 33
A strong defensive effort set the tone early for the Spartans, as they limited Burton to 16 points in the second half en route to a victory.
“It was a good win, but I didn’t feel like our effort was there at times,” Eastside coach Barry Ruff said. “We’ve been playing really, really well. At one point we were 3-3 and now we’re 15-3. So we’ve been on a 12-game winning streak and we’ve been playing really well, I just thought we were a little up early and then we just kind of laid off.”
The Spartans got off to a quick 8-0 lead early in the first quarter after back-to-back 3-pointers and a layup off a steal in the backcourt. Eastside would keep up the pressure on Burton, forcing 26 turnovers in the win
“That’s our game. We’re going to press you, and we’re going to run the floor,” Ruff said. “We’re averaging about 28 turnovers a game, forcing them. We had 26 tonight so we were a little bit under average, but also last night we forced 38. So we try to force at least 25 to 30 turnovers a game against our press, and we like shooting layups a lot better than we do threes.”
Anna Whited led the way on offense for the Spartans, shooting 4-for-7 from the free throw line with nine baskets for a game-high 22 points. Chloe Powers made a game-high five three-pointers for Eastside and finished second on the team with 19 points. Kaylee Yates was the only other double-digit scorer for the Spartans, as she made five baskets — including one three-pointer — to finish with 11 points.
More than half of Burton’s points came from Kaylee “K.J.: Jenkins, who accounted for all three of the team’s 3-pointers and finished with 21 points in the loss.
