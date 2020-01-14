RURAL RETREAT, Va. – Hitting deadlines, exceeding projected forecasts, and efficiently producing quality products – all in a night’s work?
Yep. Hoops business is rather booming inside those Glade Spring town limits.
Fueled by a combined 35 points on torrid 13-of-25 shooting from Kaycee Deskins and Breanna Yarber, the Rebels stymied host Rural Retreat into 17 turnovers – along with a woeful 20 percent shooting performance – to post a convincing 49-25 victory during Hogoheegee District action Tuesday.
“That’s what we’ve been talking about,” said Patrick Henry coach Tommy Thomas. “I thought last year we went home a little early because of our defense. We’re trying to make it a focus of holding teams to 35 and under. It takes a lot of determination to do that.”
Without question, Tuesday’s output should go into Patrick Henry’s annual evaluation file. Early on, however, the Indians (9-5, 2-1) were consistently working the ball around the perimeter – taking almost 40 seconds on two separate first-quarter possessions to find relatively open looks. But those shots, along with four other first-half attempts, just wouldn’t fall for the hosts.
“We got looks,” said Rural Retreat coach Pete Fiscus. “We just didn’t hit them. We shot 20 percent, and you can’t beat a good team shooting 20 percent.”
In fact, the Indians did not land their first field goal until Delanie Trivitt’s trifecta 45 seconds into the second frame. That defensive effort balanced out a surprising sell-off and subsequent drop of Rebel “stock” during the opening six minutes, as Patrick Henry (11-2, 2-0) misfired on nine of its first 10 attempts – despite moving the ball crisply around Rural Retreat’s zone look.
“Our team’s just been on fire shooting over the last month,” Thomas said. “I’ve told them that we’ve got to be ready for when we aren’t hitting shots. Our defense has to carry us. We’ve been really working hard on getting a hand in everybody’s face – and not allowing any open shots. That’s probably one of our better games. We did a great job in transition. That’s what got us started.”
Meanwhile, Deskins – who poured in a game-high 19 points – met every pressure-packed deadline. The Rebel guard beat the quarter-ending buzzer on three separate occasions – thanks to a runner in the paint, a corner jumper, and even tossing back her own miss from six feet.
Not a bad day at the office.
“It’s all about trust,” said Deskins. “I feel like [Coach] has a lot of trust in me to make the final decision at the end of the quarter. But the good thing of having a team like we have is that you have trust in everybody. Everybody is capable of doing it.”
Yarber, on the other hand, showed her capabilities largely in the post – rattling home six of her 16 points in the third that silenced any thoughts of an Indian rally.
“We just expect it from her,” Thomas added. “She’s just unbelievable inside – plus we have a team of guards that can knock down shots. They are very talented.”
Michaela Fiscus finished with a game-high 11 points for Rural Retreat.
BOYS
Patrick Henry 50, Rural Retreat 27
Paced by a game-high 12 points from Ean Rhea, the Rebels led by double digits for much of the contest – aided by a 13-4 first-half push. Andrew Belcher also had nine points for Patrick Henry.
Jacob Debord and Brady Smith chipped in eight points apiece for the Indians.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.