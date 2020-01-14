GATE CITY, Va. - It has been several years since Gate City lost a Mountain 7 District basketball game. That streak was extended on Tuesday night.
Bradley Dean scored 41 points, including 17 in the third quarter alone to rally Gate City to a 69-59 Mountain 7 victory over Wise County Central.
The Warriors led by as much as 13 in the first half and were still up 40-30 with 4:20 to go in the third quarter. It was all Gate City at that point, outscoring the Warriors 30-7 to stretch its lead to 60-47 with 2:59 left in the game.
“It is the game. We wanted to stay poised for four quarters. We knew they were going to go on runs and we were just hoping to go on a couple ourselves,” Gate City head coach Scott Vermillion said. “We hit some big 3s in that stretch and got some big stops.
“That is the game of basketball. If you average out the possessions you try to get better shots than your opponent, but I don’t know if we got better shots than they did, we just hit some tough ones. They did too. They are a dang good team.”
Isaiah McAmis scored 25 points and Elijah Hayes added 20 for the Warriors, but the Blue Devils were physical with both players, giving up very few easy baskets. McAmis, in particular, was knocked the floor on multiple occasions. He connected on seven field goals, two from 3-point range, and was 9-for-9 from the free throw line.
“We had a body on us every time we were driving into the lane,” said Wise Central head coach and McAmis’ father T.J. McAmis. “We had a body on us, even if we had an angle, there was a body on us. If that is not going to be called we have to be strong enough to collect ourselves and finish and we didn’t do that good.”
Dean had 14 of Gate City’s 24 points at the break and then came out on fire in the third, connecting on four 3s from far beyond NBA range, tying the score at 40 with 3:00 minutes on the clock.
Dean, who scored 27 of his 41 points in the second half, finished with 15 field goals, including seven from 3-point range, six of which came after the break.
“If it goes in a couple of times it is going to go in the third time,” Vermillion said. “His ability to go to the hole and make plays too. He made a couple of passes down there that were huge too so he makes his teammates better.”
Eli Starnes followed by swiping a pass and driving to the other end, putting the Blue Devils up to stay 42-40. Dean followed with another 3, and then answered a 5-0 Warriors’ run with a basket at the buzzer for a 47-45 lead going to the final period.
“[Bradley] is a smart kid. He is learning the game as we play. We made enough bad decisions to lose today,” Vermillion said. “I thought both teams fought hard and the homecourt advantage was the homecourt advantage. We still have got to go to them, it is going to be a tough battle.”
Dean added 10 more points in the final period, all from close range or from the free throw line, while Jon Compton - who had 10 points for the Blue Devils - added a 3 of his own, building the lead to 13 with just under 3 minutes to play.
Wise County Central got within seven on a pair of 3s by Jordan Bishop, but could never get any closer.
“It was a hard fought ball game. When you are driving the lane and you have bodies against you and it is not being called you have to be strong and you have to finish,” T.J. McAmis said. “We have got a couple of players that want to play at the next level and there are calls that are going to be like that.
“I didn’t think we handled that very well tonight. I think we will in the future.”
Gate City (8-4, 5-0) is looking to keep its Mountain 7 District streak going, a run that began with current NCAA Division I athletes Mac McClung (Georgetown) and Zac Ervin (Elon) on the floor for the Blue Devils.
Vermillion knows it won’t be easy.
“These teams are good. The last few years we had two of the best players that have ever played around here. We weren’t in many close games and that had nothing to do with my coaching,” Vermillion said. “It had a whole lot to do with the skill level of a couple of kids.
“On the floor tonight you show a bunch of good players. They had some, we had some. It is really fun to watch a good high school basketball game from the coach’s perspective and the fan’s perspective. What a good game.”
GIRLS
Gate City 64, Wise County Central 40
Sarah Thompson scored 29 points and the Blue Devils forced nearly 30 turnovers to take a 32-11 lead at the break. That margin grew to as much as 29 in the second half.
Macey Mullins added eight points and Braylin Steele and Lexi Ervin tallied seven apiece for the Blue Devils (7-6, 3-2).
Jill Sturgill paced the Warriors with 12 points. Hannah Carter added 11.
