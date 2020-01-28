GRAY, Tenn. – There would be no comeback in this one.
Chase McGonagle made sure of it, connecting on six straight 3s in the second half to help Daniel Boone defeat Tennessee High 91-70 in a Big Seven Conference tilt on Tuesday night at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium.
Daniel Boone had lost on a buzzer-beater at Viking Hall on Dec. 4.
“That was a tough game. We were up at halftime there and they came back and beat us,” said McGonagle, who finished with 22 points, with 20 of those coming after the halftime break. “A big win to come back at home and beat them by 21. It was good.”
Tennessee High (17-8, 5-4), which rallied to defeat both Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett last week, trailed 57-44 going to the final period. Unlike in those games, the Trailblazers didn’t allow a comeback in this one.
“It was one of those things where when we got it going and Chase got it going it was fun to watch,” Daniel Boone head coach Chris Brown said.”The main thing we said was ‘keep going’, we don’t want to slow down, we want to speed the game up.
“Even though we got up 15, 20 points we didn’t want to stop and I think our guys enjoyed the fact that we can get out there and run and play loose and just go play.”
McGonagle made the first of his six 3s on the final possession of the third quarter to put the Trailblazers (12-7, 6-3) up 57-43. He then followed with five straight in the final period, as the lead grew to as much as 30 points.
“I was just getting down the court, I was leaking out a little bit, but my guys were getting the rebounds and kicking it down the floor to me. I was in the gym working on my shot,” McGonagle said. “We have been working on our shots all summer. Our practice yesterday was focused on boxing out. We did a good job right there and got up the floor and beat them down the floor and hit shots.”
Daniel Boone also controlled the paint, not being intimidated by Tennessee High’s 6-7 post players Nolan Wishon and Blake Fauver, led by Colby Backus, who led all scorers with 26 points.
“I thought he was just phenomenal, just his effort, his physicality on the glass and then I thought we were completely unselfish,” Brown said. “We made extra passes left and right, we found guys and that is how we are capable of playing when we are unselfish and obviously when you are making shots things look a lot better.”
Jared Atkins and Cade Norris added 16 points each for Daniel Boone, which outscored the Vikings 57-41 in the second half, putting up 34 points in the final quarter alone. The Blazers not only made nine 3s, but also outrebounded the taller Vikings.
“They shot the basketball real well. They got it by us, our defense was not very good tonight,” Tennessee High head coach Roby Witcher said. “They got it by us, broke us down one-and-one and finished at the rim and they made a bunch of shots...
“A five-point game at half and then they put it to us by 16 in the second half. About everything they shot went in, we struggled to hit the outside shots and I think we had three less two-point baskets, but they also won the free throw game. It was just one of those nights.”
Tennessee High, which was led by Mchale Bright with 22 points, 11 from Wishon and 10 by Fauver, entered the game in a third place Big Seven tie in with Daniel Boone and Cherokee.
The Vikings will host the Chiefs on Friday.
“We are going to have to come with some better energy, we will have to come with some want-to on defense and for whatever reason we have been good with it to this point,” Witcher said. “I don’t know if we had a little lull because of what happened last week.
“Absolutely zero excuses for our effort on defense and our execution on offense. Hats off to those guys because they took it to our tails.”
GIRLS
Daniel Boone 49, Tennessee High 39
Jaycie Jenkins scored 30 points for the Trailblazers (12-8, 6-2), who held off a furious rally by the Vikings (5-20, 1-8) that cut a 19-point deficit to 42-37 with 1:37 left in a Big Seven Conference rematch.
Jenkins canned five of her eight free throws in the final 1:34 to allow the Trailblazers to hang on for the win, having beaten the Vikings by 33 in December. Daniel Boone was just 19-for-36 from the charity stripe.
Kenzie Nickels paced Tennessee High with 14 points and Madison Blair added 11. Tori Ryan had eight points and Kendall Cross contributed six for the Vikings, who were 10-for-14 from the free throw line.
