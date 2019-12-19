EMORY, Va. – They say the first win is the hardest to get for a rookie head coach and victory No. 1 for Patrick Henry High School boys basketball boss Fred Selfe certainly didn’t come easy.
PH overcame a sluggish start as Dakota Rector’s second-half heroics propelled the Rebels to a 47-35 non-district triumph over the Rye Cove Eagles on Wednesday night.
“Hey,” Selfe said. “Got the monkey off the back.”
The burden was rather heavy for the Rebels when Rye Cove took a 27-17 lead late in the second quarter.
“Turnovers and missed shots really killed us in the first half,” Rector said. “They were hitting their shots and we just had to turn it up a little bit on the defensive end.”
PH (1-1) did indeed take control on both ends in the second half.
Rector scored 17 of his game-high 26 points in the second half and his 3-pointer with 2:28 remaining in the third quarter put Patrick Henry ahead to stay.
“Dakota Rector’s a stud,” Selfe said “He’s pretty good and he got us rolling. When he hits shots the team starts flowing off him.”
There was one point in the third quarter when Rector scored 10 straight points as Rye Cove (3-1) had no answer.
“We kind of lost momentum there midway through the third quarter and never could get it back,” said Rye Cove coach Michael Paul Berry. “The Rector kid caught on fire. We were contesting shots and he was knocking them down. He just had a tremendous game.”
A senior, Rector was playing quarterback for Patrick Henry’s football team in a VHSL Class 1 state semifinal loss to Galax just 11 days prior to Wednesday’s contest.
“All of us football guys have adjusted pretty well,” Rector said “We’re all in and we’re all committed.”
Rye Cove didn’t adjust well as Patrick Henry dropped back in a zone defense in the second half. The Eagles managed just eight second-half points as PH limited their second-chance opportunities.
“We went cold there at the end,” Berry said. “It happens.”
Zach Baker led the Eagles with 10 points. After winning just six games total during the 2018-19 season, the crew from Clinchport is much improved.
“We’ve got some guys who played a lot of minutes last year and we’re still kind of young and we looked kind of young at times tonight,” Berry said. “We played five sophomores and one junior. … I like this team. I think they’ve got the potential to have a solid season, but we’ve got a long way to go. We’re a work in progress.”
The same could be said for Patrick Henry, which has had its entire squad together for just five practices and two games due to that deep postseason football run.
A 2012 graduate of PH, the 25-year-old Selfe previously was an assistant coach at Gate City and was on Scott Vermillion’s staff when the Blue Devils won the state title in 2018.
His grandfather, also named Fred Selfe, was a legendary football coach at Emory & Henry College.
This Fred Selfe is trying to leave his mark at his alma mater.
“This team loves him to death,” Rector said. “I’ll play my heart out for him every game, every second.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
