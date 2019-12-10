KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Coming to the Buck Van Huss Dome to face the always strong Dobyns-Bennett Indians is never a picnic for any boys basketball team, especially when all the ingredients aren’t in the mix for the road team.
Short-handed Tennessee High experienced such an outing Tuesday night, and the result was all too predictable, with D-B claiming a comfortable 62-51 win in a matchup of two Big 7 Conference frontrunners.
“The guys we had out there tonight played awfully hard and gave it all they had,” veteran THS coach Roby Witcher said. “We turned it over three straight times to start the game and got down early, and we just couldn’t recover.”
With two THS starters not in uniform for undisclosed reasons, the Indians used an active half-court trap to force the Vikings into six first-quarter turnovers, and that was pretty much the end of the story.
D-B, which raced to a quick 8-0 lead, was up 35-25 at halftime and 48-28 midway through the third period.
The Indians hit 12 3-point shots, including four apiece from senior Abiah Releford and fresh-faced sophomore Jack Browder. Browder’s three 3s in the first quarter helped D-B (4-2, 1-0) gain a quick 17-7 advantage.
Releford finished with 22 points and Browder chipped in 14. Teammate Zane Whitson, who hit two 3s, contributed a dozen points.
Tennessee High (8-3, 1-1) turned it over 19 times all told.
“We were able to get it back to six or seven points a couple times,” said Witcher, noting that McHale Bright and Brayden Henard were still on the team, when asked. “Abiah had a good night shooting it for them.”
The 6-foot-1 Releford explained.
“Before the season started we were in the gym 24/7 shooting the basketball, getting it right,” the sharp-shooter said. “We veterans know we’ve got to be the leaders of this team, so we’ve got to come to play every night.”
D-B hit 12 of 23 shots from beyond the arc and 46.9 percent from the floor.
Down by 20 midway through the third, the Vikings were able to get back to within 11 points four times in the final quarter.
Cole McBrayer led THS with 16 points, while teammates Nolan Wishon and Blake Fauver knocked in 14 and 10, respectively.
GIRLS
Dobyns-Bennett 62, Tennessee High 22
The Indians had little problem with Tennessee High in Big 7 play.
Coming off its first loss, Dobyns-Bennett (8-1, 1-0) dominated the Vikings from the start, racing to leads of 18-7 after the first period and 35-10 by halftime.
D-B, paced by the 11-point game of Jabrea Johnson, made 10 3-point shots.
Tennessee High (3-5, 0-2) was led by the six-point outing of Riley Fritts.
