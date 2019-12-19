Cumberland District Preseason Coaches Poll
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1 (tie) Eastside (3) 23
Thomas Walker (3) 23
3. Twin Springs 16
4. Rye Cove 12
5. J.I. Burton 11
6. Castlewood 5
Eastside Spartans
Coach: Barry Ruff
Last season: 19-7
Key returners: Chloe Powers, G, soph.; Izzy Stevens, G, soph.; Anna Whited, F, jr.; Kaylee Yates, F, sr.; Carrie Boyd, F/C, sr.
Key loss: Reiley McCoy
Promising newcomers: Leci Sensabaugh, F, soph.; Lexi Love, F, soph.; Reagan McCoy, F/C, fr.
Outlook: Eastside swept the Cumberland District regular-season and tournament titles in 2018-19 and the Spartans have won more than 30 straight games against Cumberland District opponents.
Eastside certainly appears to have a strong crew in place to defend its title and extend that streak.
Kaylee Yates shared league player of the year honors with Thomas Walker’s Lakin Burke last season after averaging 16.9 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game.
Chloe Powers (9.3 ppg), Izzy Stevens (6.3 ppg), Anna Whited (14.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg), Carrie Boyd (6.9 ppg, 7.2 rpg), Kacie Jones (4.2 ppg) and Hailey Fleming (5.7 ppg) are the notable returnees for the Spartans, who will certainly test themselves with a tough early-season schedule.
Those regular-season clashes against Thomas Walker (Jan. 17 and Feb. 7) should be intense.
Coach’s Quote: “This team returns all five starters from last year’s district championship squad. We have added a couple of new pieces as well and are working hard every day to get better. A tough early schedule will help us get where we need to be. I like our chances and this team.”
Thomas Walker Pioneers
Coach: Jonathan Lovelace
Last season: 16-7
Key returners: Bella Schwartz, G, sr.; Madison Mayes, F, sr.; Lakin Burke, C, soph.; Talyn Dibrell, F, jr.; Tenley Jackson, G, soph.
Key losses: None
Promising newcomer: Shelbie Fannon, G, jr.
Outlook: Thomas Walker authored one of Southwest Virginia’s top turnarounds a season ago as the Pioneers went 16-7 under first-year head coach Jonathan Lovelace. TW had gone 2-20 during the 2017-18 season.
Will the Pioneers take the next step this winter?
Sophomore Lakin Burke was the co-Cumberland District player of the year last season and leads the group of returnees. Bella Schwartz, Abby Bullins, Talyn Dibrell and Tenley Jackson also have varsity experience.
Shelbie Fannon transferred from Lee High, where she averaged 15.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game last season in earning second-team All-Mountain 7 District honors.
The Pioneers are more experienced and more confident and many of their top players were on the school’s volleyball team that finished as Region 1D runner-up and advanced to the state tournament.
Coach’s Quote: “We feel like we have the pieces in place to have a great season. We were tough last year, but just weren’t very deep. Foul trouble and fatigue were a big factor in some key losses, but with transfers and players moving up [from the junior varsity], we are much deeper and look to improve on last year’s success.”
Twin Springs Titans
Coach: Brian Powers
Last season: 13-13
Key returners: Emaleigh Powers, G, jr.; Aubrey Powers, F, sr.; Belle Austin, F, sr.
Promising newcomers: Erin Larkin, sr.; Emma Dingus, soph.; Alyssa McCracken, jr.; Megan Dougherty, soph.
Key losses: Abby Castle; Lauren Duncan
Outlook: Emaleigh Powers and Aubrey Powers are the catalysts as they try to power the Twin Springs Titans back to the VHSL Region 1D tournament.
Emaleigh Powers was a second-team All-Cumberland District selection last season and has been the leader thus far for the Titans. Aubrey Powers, a senior guard, also has plenty of experience.
Twin Springs has had to adjust to the loss of standouts Abby Castle and Lauren Duncan, while junior forward Baylie Compton is out for the season with a knee injury.
The Titans entered Wednesday with a 2-5 record.
Coach’s Quote: “We will have to adjust our type of play this year to suit the players we have. We need a few scorers to step up to replace the offense we lost, but I feel we have a handful of girls that are capable of doing that. They are athletic kids that can defensively get things done. We have girls that can play and defend multiple positions.”
Rye Cove Eagles
Coach: Lisa Starnes Rhoton
Last season: 8-16
Key returners: Lexie Bledsoe, G, sr.; Ashlyn Berry, G, jr.
Key losses: Grace Rhoton; Katy Roller
Promising newcomers: Trista Snow, soph.; Vivian Boles, soph.; Makayla Harless, soph.; Hannah Peak, soph.; Chloe Gibson, soph.
Outlook: Lisa Starnes Rhoton takes over as head coach of the Rye Cove Eagles and it figures to be a rebuilding year. Rhoton was a star on Rye Cove’s 1987 VHSL Group A state championship team and played at Virginia Intermont College.
Lexi Bledsoe, Ashlyn Berry and Sarah Cupova will be the cornerstones to build around. Junior Aleshia Hillman and the 10th-grade contingent of Trista Snow, Vivian Boles, Makayla Harless, Hannah Peak and Chloe Gibson will also be counted on to contribute.
Coach’s Quote: “These girls have a lot of potential, but need to keep working hard. We have some girls who are willing to put in the extra time and work. We are scrappy and they don’t give up.”
J.I. Burton Raiders
Coach: Chris Smith
Last season: 9-12
Key returners: Kaylee Jenkins, G, soph.; Akyssa Hollinger, G, sr.; McKinleigh Lane, G, soph.
Key losses: Maggie Williams; Sarah Mullins; Kaitlin Lindsey; Zoe Ellis
Promising newcomers: Abby Phipps, F, fr.; Kierra McCurdy, F/C, soph.; Hannah Craft, F, jr.; Beylee Jenkins, F, jr.; A’nyah Hollinger, G, fr.
Outlook: J.I. Burton entered the season having to replace its two top scorers from a season ago as Maggie Williams transferred to Abingdon and Sarah Mullins graduated.
Sophomore Kaylee Jenkins (16 points per game last season) and senior Akyssa Hollinger (six rebounds, four steals per game) are reliable for the Raiders.
Abby Phipps, Kierra McCurdy and A’nyah Hollinger fared well on the junior varsity level and will try to build on that success.
Coach’s Quote: “This year I have a very young team when it comes to varsity experience. I only have one veteran to the program, Akyssa Hollinger, and she will be looked to for on and off the court leadership. I have two sophomores, Kaylee Jenkins and McKinleigh Lane, who have one year of varsity experience and they are still getting their feet wet. The rest of the team are either coming to me from JV or first-year players. The good news about that is they are very raw and coachable and are only going to get better as they spend time on the court. They have all spent hours in the gym in the preseason trying to catch up. However, we are still a step or two behind. With this team’s work ethic and energy, we are hoping to be competitive come late-January and early-February when tournament time rolls around.”
Castlewood Blue Devils
Coach: Derek Allen
Last season: 0-20
Key returners: Adi Hall, G, sr.; Montana Sutherland, G, soph.
Key losses: Chloe Collins; Hannah Ingle
Promising newcomers: Tiffany Proffitt, F/C, fr.; Katrina Hughes, F, soph.; Sam Grey, F, sr.
Outlook: Derek Allen is the new coach at Castlewood and takes over a program that last experienced victory during the 2016-17 season.
Senior guard Ali Hall is a returning starter and will be counted on for leadership. Montana Sutherland, Sam Grey, Katrina Hughes, Tiffany Proffitt, Andee Patton, Sylvia Grey, Bri Phillips and Gracie Statzer are a group hoping to get things going in the right direction for the Blue Devils.
Coach’s Quote: “This is a hard-working team that will not give up easily and will leave it all on the floor. They are a good group of girls to start out my varsity basketball coaching career. I couldn’t ask for a better team to work with.”
